Samsung Galaxy A56 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which debuted in India in March. Ahead of the launch of the purported handset, it has been spotted on the database of a benchmarking platform, boasting specifications such as the Exynos 1580 chipset and the new Android 15 operating system (OS). Notably, this development comes weeks after references for the same device were discovered on the IMEI website with a chipset codenamed 'Santa'.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy A56 was spotted on the Geekbench browser and several of its specifications were listed. It is said to have the model number SM-A566B, similar to its previous sighting. Its chipset, which is speculated to be Samsung's new Exynos 1580 SoC, features eight cores: one prime core clocked at 2.91GHz, three mid cores capped at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz.

The purported handset may come with approximately 6.67GB of RAM and ARMv8 architecture. Notably, it also appears to run on Android 15 OS, which is yet to be released for Samsung smartphones.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 cross-platform benchmark, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A56 had 1,353 and 3,832 single and multi-core scores, respectively. These scores are slightly higher than the previously reported standalone benchmark scores of the Exynos 1580, which came out to be 1,046 in single-core testing and 3,678 for multi-core testing.

IMEI Listing

According to a report, the purported Samsung Galaxy A56 made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number SM-A566B/DS. It is expected to debut Samsung's new mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset, which has reportedly been codenamed 'Santa' and may compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chip is speculated to bring significant performance upgrades over the Exynos 1480 processor that powers the Galaxy A55 5G.

While no release date has been reported, the purported handset may follow the launch timeline of the Galaxy A55 and debut in the first quarter of the next year.

