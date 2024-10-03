Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1580 SoC and Android 15: Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A56 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1580 SoC and Android 15: Expected Specifications

The purported smartphone appears to run on Android 15, which is yet to be released for Samsung smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 October 2024 11:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1580 SoC and Android 15: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A56 is the purported successor to Galaxy A55 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 had 1,353 and 3,832 single and multi-core scores
  • It was listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-A566B
  • The purported device appears to have approximately 6.67GB of RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A56 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Galaxy A55, which debuted in India in March. Ahead of the launch of the purported handset, it has been spotted on the database of a benchmarking platform, boasting specifications such as the Exynos 1580 chipset and the new Android 15 operating system (OS). Notably, this development comes weeks after references for the same device were discovered on the IMEI website with a chipset codenamed 'Santa'.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy A56 was spotted on the Geekbench browser and several of its specifications were listed. It is said to have the model number SM-A566B, similar to its previous sighting. Its chipset, which is speculated to be Samsung's new Exynos 1580 SoC, features eight cores: one prime core clocked at 2.91GHz, three mid cores capped at 2.60GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at 1.95GHz.

The purported handset may come with approximately 6.67GB of RAM and ARMv8 architecture. Notably, it also appears to run on Android 15 OS, which is yet to be released for Samsung smartphones.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 cross-platform benchmark, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A56 had 1,353 and 3,832 single and multi-core scores, respectively. These scores are slightly higher than the previously reported standalone benchmark scores of the Exynos 1580, which came out to be 1,046 in single-core testing and 3,678 for multi-core testing.

IMEI Listing

According to a report, the purported Samsung Galaxy A56 made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number SM-A566B/DS. It is expected to debut Samsung's new mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset, which has reportedly been codenamed 'Santa' and may compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chip is speculated to bring significant performance upgrades over the Exynos 1480 processor that powers the Galaxy A55 5G.

While no release date has been reported, the purported handset may follow the launch timeline of the Galaxy A55 and debut in the first quarter of the next year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A56 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone SE 4 to Go Official Early Next Year With Face ID, Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
Lamborghini Launches Fast ForWorld to Bring Supercars to Metaverse Gaming With Animoca Brands
Samsung Galaxy A56 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1580 SoC and Android 15: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  2. Apple May Finally Say Goodbye to Home Button Design With iPhone SE 4
  3. Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy A16 5G Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Is Earth’s New Minimoon 2024 Visible to Naked Eye? Here's What You Need to Know
  2. COVID-19 Lockdown Caused Moon’s Temperature to Drop by 8-10 Kelvin, Reveals Indian Study
  3. China Introduces Advanced Spacesuit for 2030 Moon Landing Mission
  4. Archaeologists Disover 50 Viking Age Burials in Denmark: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Lamborghini Launches Fast ForWorld to Bring Supercars to Metaverse Gaming With Animoca Brands
  6. Supermassive Black Hole Jets Spark Increased Nova Explosions, Hubble Discovers
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1580 SoC and Android 15: Expected Specifications
  8. iPhone SE 4 to Go Official Early Next Year With Face ID, Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
  9. Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy A16 5G Key Features Leak Online; Tipped to Get Larger Screens
  10. Square Enix Wants to Release Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox After PC Port
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »