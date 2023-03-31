Asphalt 9: Legends has added the brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto to its already impressive roster of supercars. The Italian manufacturer's newest flagship V12 hybrid car was introduced on Thursday, March 30, making Asphalt 9: Legends the first and only video game for now to feature it. Starting today, players can participate in an exclusive challenge to add the new sports car to their in-game garage, simply after completing the first stage. The event ends on April 27 and promises additional liveries and rewards to those who continue playing long after unlocking the Lamborghini Revuelto. Developer Gameloft has also noted chances of winning ‘surprise real-world prizes' from Lamborghini as well.

“The launch of a new flagship Lamborghini is always an exciting time for car lovers around the world. We couldn't be more excited by yesterday's announcement since we've also been able to launch a digital version of the Lamborghini Revuelto in Asphalt 9: Legends,” Ignacio Marín, Asphalt 9 Game Manager, Gameloft said in a prepared statement. “Our longstanding partnership with the company gave us unprecedented access to internal documentation to prepare for this reveal, and we're confident players are going to love getting behind the digital wheel of this incredible — and faithfully recreated — vehicle.” To celebrate the release, studio Gameloft also dropped a cinematic trailer featuring glamour shots of the vehicle, as it cruises through the streets. After the event, players can look forward to an ‘official Lamborghini eSports competition' as well — details for which will be revealed in time.

Keeping in tune with the Lamborghini Revuelto's arrival, Asphalt 9: Legends will feature a new tutorial, a themed splash screen, a new app icon, and more. The Asphalt series has set a benchmark for mobile racing games, boasting a diverse car lineup and an autopilot mode called ‘TouchDrive' that takes some work off your fingertips as you merely worry about timing left and right swipes. There are plenty of customisation options as well, letting you swap out wheel rims, paint jobs, and spoilers to compete in solo and online multiplayer across several in-game locations around the world — be it the landslides of the Himalayas or the tornadoes in the American wilderness.

A Career Mode is included as well, spanning 60 seasons across 900 events, in addition to some story-driven scenarios that pit you against skilled racers in Asphalt 9: Legends or have you compete against racers from your Club to dominate the leaderboard. The game also features excellent immersion, thanks to HDR rendering, realistic reflection and particle effects, and a suave soundtrack.

Asphalt 9: Legends is available to download for free on the App Store, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam on PC. The new Lamborghini Revuleto will be available on the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.