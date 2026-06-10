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Vivo Y05e Passes Through Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

Vivo Y05e spotted on the NBTC website with model number V2606.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 19:42 IST
Vivo Y05e Passes Through Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y05 has a 6.74-inch display

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y05e could launch soon
  • It could come with a 5,050mAh battery
  • Vivo Y05e is likely to be positioned below the Vivo Y05 in the market
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Vivo's Y series may be about to receive another member, as the Vivo Y05e have just been spotted passing through Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. The listing doesn't give a full breakdown of the hardware of the Vivo Y05e, but it indicates that the launch may not be far off. The Vivo Y05e is rumoured to feature a 5,050mAh battery. It is likely to be placed below the Vivo Y05e in the market.

Vivo Y05e Could Ship With Android 16

The unannounced Vivo Y05e was spotted on the NBTC website with model number V2606 and certification number B38389-26. As per the listing, the phone supports GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. The listing shows that the handset is manufactured in China.

Although we don't have any clues about a release date, we can expect to hear additional details about the Vivo Y05e soon. It was recently spotted on the FCC database with a 5,050mAh battery with model number BA60. A recent leak suggested that the phone will be available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It could run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The new Vivo Y05e is likely to be positioned below the Vivo Y05 in the market. The Vivo Y05 4G costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage model in India. It is available in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colour options. 

The Vivo Y05 has a 6.74-inch LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. It runs on a Unisoc T7225 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Vivo Y05 4G features a 6,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support,

Vivo Y05

Vivo Y05

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y05e, Vivo Y05e Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo Y05e Passes Through Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
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