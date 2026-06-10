Vivo's Y series may be about to receive another member, as the Vivo Y05e have just been spotted passing through Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. The listing doesn't give a full breakdown of the hardware of the Vivo Y05e, but it indicates that the launch may not be far off. The Vivo Y05e is rumoured to feature a 5,050mAh battery. It is likely to be placed below the Vivo Y05e in the market.

Vivo Y05e Could Ship With Android 16

The unannounced Vivo Y05e was spotted on the NBTC website with model number V2606 and certification number B38389-26. As per the listing, the phone supports GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. The listing shows that the handset is manufactured in China.

Although we don't have any clues about a release date, we can expect to hear additional details about the Vivo Y05e soon. It was recently spotted on the FCC database with a 5,050mAh battery with model number BA60. A recent leak suggested that the phone will be available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It could run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The new Vivo Y05e is likely to be positioned below the Vivo Y05 in the market. The Vivo Y05 4G costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage model in India. It is available in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colour options.

The Vivo Y05 has a 6.74-inch LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. It runs on a Unisoc T7225 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Vivo Y05 4G features a 6,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support,