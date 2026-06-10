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Assassin's Creed Shadows' Final Update Arrives Next Week, May Tie in With Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Shadows's post-launch update cycle will be the shortest one in the series' RPG era.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 June 2026 17:35 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Final Update Arrives Next Week, May Tie in With Black Flag Resynced

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows received one post-launch story expansion

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Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20, 2025
  • Title Update 1.1.11 has been teased to tie in with Black Flag Resynced
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch on July 9
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Assassin's Creed Shadows will receive its final update next week, bringing post-launch support for the game to an end. Ubisoft confirmed that Title Update 1.1.11 for the Japan-set action-adventure game will be released on June 16. The last update will mark just about 15 months of post-launch content for Assassin's Creed Shadows — the shortest in the series' RPG era.

Ubisoft did not detail the contents of Title Update 1.1.11 in its announcement. More details should be available closer to release. However, the developer has teased that the final update will tie in with Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which is set to launch on July 9. AC Shadows associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois teased that a “black tide” would be coming to Japan on June 16. The update could include a crossover sea mission, since Black Flag is a pirate adventure.

JorRaptor, a YouTube focussed on Assassin's Creed content, said on X that the title update should be a “big one.”

AC Shadows' Shorter Post-Launch Cycle

The final update for Assassin's Creed Shadows will arrive just under 15 months after the game launched, making it the shortest post-launch content cycle for an Assassin's Creed game since the RPG era began with Assassin's Creed Origins.

Shadows received only a single major story expansion, titled Claws of Awaji, in September last year. The story DLC added a new island region and story content to the main game, along with new weapons, armour, and gameplay updates. Ubisoft said last year that it had no plans to release a second story expansion for Shadows.

For the sake of comparison, the last mainline Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, received three major story expansions: Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris, and Dawn of Ragnarök. Before that, Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey both received two story expansions each.

Assassin's Creed Shadows received its previous title update in April, which added the Bo weapon from the Claws of Awaji expansion to the base game, PSSR support on PS5 Pro, and a host of other improvements and fixes. Shadows has also received multiple updates to its parkour system since launch, including the manual jump feature with its Title Update 1.1.8 in February.

Following the final AC Shadows update, Ubisoft is likely to shift its focus on supporting Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on July 9. The Black Flag remake features overhauled combat, gameplay improvements, additional story missions, and enhanced visuals.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Renewed focus on Stealth
  • Stunning visuals and open world
  • Polished combat
  • Lack of bugs and glitches
  • Focus on assassins? story
  • Bad
  • Repetitive gameplay loop
  • Weak story and characters
  • Shallow combat system
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 16+
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Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced, Assassins Creed, assassins creed 150 hour rpg
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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