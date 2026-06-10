Athiradi is a Malayalam action-comedy movie. It was released on May 14, 2026. It was directed by Arun Anirudhan. This is Arun's first movie as a director. The movie was a great success as it made Rs 30 crores, and it received Rs 69 crores. The movie is based on an event that was banned by the college. Basil, playing the role of Samkutty, restarts the event after convincing the college management. However, things turn upside down after an unhappening. Let's delve into the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Athiradi.

When and Where to Watch

Athiradi will land on June 19, 2026, on Sony Liv. Paid subscribers can watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

Athiradi's plot revolves around Samkutty, played by Basil, who is an energetic engineering student and goes out on a personal mission to revive Arohan, which is a college festival. This event was banned by the management after an incident that happened a few years ago. The chief guest of the event, along with his camaraderie, gets kidnapped, and the event turns out to be chaotic. Sreekuttan is the mastermind behind this kidnapping. He is a bizarre musician. The whole movie is gripping with powerful vibes and chaotic events.

Cast and Crew

Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Riya Shibu, Zarin Shihab, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dardhana Rajendran are playing pivotal roles in Athiradi. Basil Joseph and Dr Ananthu S. have produced Athiradi under the banner of Basil Joseph Entertainment.

Reception

Athiradi received the rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie is very energetic and has been loved by the youth.