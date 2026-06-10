Technology News
English Edition

Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Action-Comedy Online?

Athiradi is a Malayalam action-comedy starring Basil Joseph and directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 June 2026 17:15 IST
Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Action-Comedy Online?

Photo Credit: Sony Liv

Athiradi will land on June 19, 2026, on Sony Liv.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Athiradi premieres on Sony LIV
  • The film marks Arun Anirudhan’s directorial debut and stars Basil Joseph
  • A revived college festival spirals into chaos
Advertisement

Athiradi is a Malayalam action-comedy movie. It was released on May 14, 2026. It was directed by Arun Anirudhan. This is Arun's first movie as a director. The movie was a great success as it made Rs 30 crores, and it received Rs 69 crores. The movie is based on an event that was banned by the college. Basil, playing the role of Samkutty, restarts the event after convincing the college management. However, things turn upside down after an unhappening. Let's delve into the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Athiradi.

When and Where to Watch

Athiradi will land on June 19, 2026, on Sony Liv. Paid subscribers can watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

Athiradi's plot revolves around Samkutty, played by Basil, who is an energetic engineering student and goes out on a personal mission to revive Arohan, which is a college festival. This event was banned by the management after an incident that happened a few years ago. The chief guest of the event, along with his camaraderie, gets kidnapped, and the event turns out to be chaotic. Sreekuttan is the mastermind behind this kidnapping. He is a bizarre musician. The whole movie is gripping with powerful vibes and chaotic events.

Cast and Crew

Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Riya Shibu, Zarin Shihab, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dardhana Rajendran are playing pivotal roles in Athiradi. Basil Joseph and Dr Ananthu S. have produced Athiradi under the banner of Basil Joseph Entertainment.

Reception

Athiradi received the rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie is very energetic and has been loved by the youth.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Athiradi, IMDb, sony liv
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Smart Choice for Buyers Seeking More Under Rs. 50,000
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features
Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Action-Comedy Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4R 5G Launched in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi Note 17 Appears on Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. Canva Rolls Out 'Offline' Mode That Works Without Internet Access
  4. Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Starlink India Launch Delayed Amid Concerns Linked to Iran Conflict: Report
  6. OnePlus 15 Reportedly Gains AirDrop Support Through Quick Share
  7. Shift Up Comments on Design of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain's New Protagonist
  8. Craig Federighi Explains Why Apple Finally Built a Dedicated Siri AI App
#Latest Stories
  1. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Action-Comedy Online?
  2. Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai Now Available on AhaTamil: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 1.5K AMOLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery Alongside OnePlus Turbo 6X: Price, Features
  4. Canva Rolls Out Offline Mode That Enables Content Creation Without an Internet Connection
  5. Apple Maps to Get AI-Powered Flyover Experience, Local Lists Feature With iOS 27 Update
  6. MiCA Architect Urges EU to Focus on Tokenisation Before DeFi Regulation
  7. Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers
  8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed on GSMA Database With Model Number Several Months Ahead of Anticipated Release: Report
  10. Bitcoin Drops Below $61,300 as Investors Remain Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »