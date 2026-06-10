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  • OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 1.5K AMOLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery Alongside OnePlus Turbo 6X: Price, Features

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 1.5K AMOLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery Alongside OnePlus Turbo 6X: Price, Features

The new OnePlus Turbo 6X series will go on sale in China starting June 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 17:12 IST
OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 1.5K AMOLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery Alongside OnePlus Turbo 6X: Price, Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro launched in China in black and orange finishes

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Highlights
  • OnePlus equips the Pro model with a Samsung AMOLED display
  • Both smartphones feature 144Hz refresh rate displays
  • OnePlus powers the phones with Dimensity Super chipsets
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OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Turbo 6X and OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro in China, introducing two smartphones powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity Super series chipsets. The new handsets differ in display technology, battery capacity, camera hardware, and durability ratings while sharing a 144Hz refresh rate and large battery-focused designs. The Turbo 6X arrives with a 7,000mAh battery and LCD panel, while the Turbo 6X Pro features an AMOLED panel, an 8,000mAh battery, and enhanced ingress protection.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro, Turbo 6X Price, Availability

The OnePlus Turbo 6X is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 32,300), respectively. The handset is available in White, Green Cloud, and Starry Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro costs at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 29,500) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 33,700), respectively. Buyers can choose between Heartbeat Orange and Prancing Horse Black (translated from Chinese) colourways for the Pro model.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-orders in China and will officially go on sale from June 15.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro, Turbo 6X Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Turbo 6X sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro features a larger 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. Both phones support DC dimming and include touch optimisations designed for use with gloves, wet hands, and oily fingers.

The standard model of the OnePlus Turbo 6X is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset, while the Pro variant uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super SoC. Both smartphones are available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus Turbo 6X additionally supports TF card expansion of up to 2TB, while the Pro model does not offer expandable storage.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X series ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. AI tools on the Pro variant include AI translation, AI writing assistance, and AI-powered voice note generation. The device also supports productivity-focused software features and gaming enhancements.

For photography, the OnePlus Turbo 6X carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features a front-facing 8-megapixel camera. The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Camera software features include Live Photo support, portrait tools, and film-inspired filters.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, reverse wired charging, and external device charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro houses a larger 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The base Turbo 6X model also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Turbo 6X Pro offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance. The Pro model has also passed seven military-grade durability tests and includes gaming tools such as custom game commands, silent game launch options, and built-in voice changer functionality.

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Further reading: OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Price, OnePlus Turbo 6X Price, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Features, OnePlus Turbo 6X Features, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launch, OnePlus Turbo 6X Launch, OnePlus Turbo 6X Series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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