Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols have come together in an attempt to restore the backing of Restaked Ether (rsETH) following the $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,762.40 crore) hack of the Kelp restaking platform on Saturday. This exploit has led to a liquidity crunch. The amount pledged by these DeFi protocols has now accumulated 43,500 Ether, which is worth over $101 million (roughly Rs. 952.23 crore). The Decentralised platform Aave has called this effort “DeFI United”. Crypto protocols involved also include Mantle, EtherFi Foundation, Golem Foundation, Lido DAO, Ethena, LayerZero, Ink Foundation, and Tyrdo.

Crypto Protocols Step Up to Restore rsETH

Last week, hackers managed to grab hold of 116,500 Kelp DAO Restaked ETH tokens from the company's LayerZero-powered bridge, then used them as collateral on Aave v3 to borrow wrapped Ether, resulting in about $195 million (roughly Rs. 1,838.46 crore) in bad debt on Aave. Later on, the Ethereum layer-2 network Mantle decided to send a proposal to lend up to 30,000 Ether to Aave DAO to address the bad debt in return for yield.

Other DeFi protocols also stepped up as EtherFi Foundation proposed a contribution of 5,000 Ether, while the Golem Foundation and Golem Factory jointly offered 1,000 Ether towards the initiative. Lido Dao has also offered a one-time, capped contribution of 2,500 Lido Staked Ether (stETH) to the cause, provided that other protocols must also step in to fully fund the recovery package and close the deficit.

Reports also say that Layer-2 blockchain, Ink Foundation, LayerZero, and lending and borrowing platforms Tyrdo and Frax Finance have also pledged undisclosed ETH funds towards this project. Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov has also personally pledged 5,000 Ether.

On this incident, the Aave Foundation posted saying, “We believe ecosystem collaboration matters most in moments like this, and our priority is achieving the strongest possible available outcome for users, said Aave on Thursday. Multiple strong indicative commitments are now in place to join this effort toward restoring the backing of rsETH.”

Aave service providers have been leading the DeFi United effort to restore rsETH's backing since the April 18 incident.



We believe ecosystem collaboration matters most in moments like this, and our priority is achieving the strongest possible available outcome for users.… https://t.co/e4fiS6yTxv — Aave (@aave) April 23, 2026

DeFi United has become the need of the hour for DeFi protocols to tackle malicious participants in the industry. This week, another incident occurred wherein the Sui-based Defi protocol Volo has disclosed a security breach that resulted in the loss of approximately $3.5 million (roughly Rs. 33 crore) in digital assets.

The protocol highlighted that the exploit was limited to three isolated vaults and that around $28 million (roughly Rs. 263.53 crore) in total value locked across other vaults is safe, with no shared vulnerabilities identified. As the crypto market grows and attracts more capital, it will be important to have stronger protections, better user education, and better infrastructure to lessen the effects of future hacks.

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