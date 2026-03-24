Bitcoin traded near $70,200 (roughly Rs. 65.7 lakh) on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market showed signs of recovery following a temporary easing in geopolitical tensions. The world's largest cryptocurrency has risen by over 2.18 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the rebound reflects short-term relief rather than a trend reversal, as macro uncertainty persists. Ethereum traded near $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), indicating cautious optimism across the broader market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 65 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $68,000 (roughly Rs. 63.8 lakh) and $72,500 (roughly Rs. 68.03 lakh) as investors assess geopolitical developments and institutional flows. Analysts noted that over $810 million (roughly Rs. 7,590 crore) in liquidations highlighted continued volatility, while a brief easing of tensions briefly supported prices.

Geopolitical Developments and Liquidations Shape Market Direction

Altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $629 (roughly Rs. 59,022), down 0.35 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $90.11 (roughly Rs. 8,455), up 3.48 percent. XRP hovered around $1.41 (roughly Rs. 132), up 1.68 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.77), up 2.93 percent.

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “While falling oil prices and continued institutional buying are helping the market stay stable, investors are waiting for clearer signals. If tensions ease, Bitcoin could move above $72,500 (roughly Rs. 68.03 lakh). But if uncertainty continues, prices may come under pressure.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The recent bounce followed a temporary easing in US-Iran tensions. However, uncertainty remains elevated [...] For investors, this is a range-bound, macro-driven market. Avoid chasing rallies. Consider staggered accumulation near support. Closely watch macro triggers as they will likely dictate the next move.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Markets saw some relief after Trump paused potential US strikes on Iran for five days, reducing immediate tensions and giving room for short-term diplomacy [...] However, the situation is still uncertain, and any negative headlines could quickly shift sentiment again. On the ETH side, fundamentals remain strong.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track geopolitical developments, macro cues, and institutional flows. The ability of Bitcoin to stay above the $70,000 (about Rs. 65.68 lakh) support zone and try to move toward $72,500 (about Rs. 68.03 lakh) will continue to be crucial to its short-term trajectory.

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