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Bitcoin Trades Near $70,000 as Geopolitical Developments Support Crypto Markets

Bitcoin rebounds above key levels as easing tensions support short-term market sentiment.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 13:23 IST
Bitcoin Trades Near $70,000 as Geopolitical Developments Support Crypto Markets

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Bitcoin rises slightly as markets react to easing geopolitical tensions

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin gains as easing tensions lift short-term sentiment
  • Over $810 million in liquidations signals volatility
  • Analysts see range-bound trend amid macro uncertainty
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Bitcoin traded near $70,200 (roughly Rs. 65.7 lakh) on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market showed signs of recovery following a temporary easing in geopolitical tensions. The world's largest cryptocurrency has risen by over 2.18 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the rebound reflects short-term relief rather than a trend reversal, as macro uncertainty persists. Ethereum traded near $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), indicating cautious optimism across the broader market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 65 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $68,000 (roughly Rs. 63.8 lakh) and $72,500 (roughly Rs. 68.03 lakh) as investors assess geopolitical developments and institutional flows. Analysts noted that over $810 million (roughly Rs. 7,590 crore) in liquidations highlighted continued volatility, while a brief easing of tensions briefly supported prices. 

Geopolitical Developments and Liquidations Shape Market Direction

Altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $629 (roughly Rs. 59,022), down 0.35 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $90.11 (roughly Rs. 8,455), up 3.48 percent. XRP hovered around $1.41 (roughly Rs. 132), up 1.68 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.77), up 2.93 percent.

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “While falling oil prices and continued institutional buying are helping the market stay stable, investors are waiting for clearer signals. If tensions ease, Bitcoin could move above $72,500 (roughly Rs. 68.03 lakh). But if uncertainty continues, prices may come under pressure.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The recent bounce followed a temporary easing in US-Iran tensions. However, uncertainty remains elevated [...] For investors, this is a range-bound, macro-driven market. Avoid chasing rallies. Consider staggered accumulation near support. Closely watch macro triggers as they will likely dictate the next move.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Markets saw some relief after Trump paused potential US strikes on Iran for five days, reducing immediate tensions and giving room for short-term diplomacy [...] However, the situation is still uncertain, and any negative headlines could quickly shift sentiment again. On the ETH side, fundamentals remain strong.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track geopolitical developments, macro cues, and institutional flows. The ability of Bitcoin to stay above the $70,000 (about Rs. 65.68 lakh) support zone and try to move toward $72,500 (about Rs. 68.03 lakh) will continue to be crucial to its short-term trajectory.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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