Best Laser Printers With Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now

Laser printers with built-in scanners are a practical option for homes and small offices that deal with regular paperwork. You can print, scan, and copy without needing separate devices. They are generally faster than inkjet printers and handle heavier workloads better, especially if you print frequently. There are several options available in India across different price points, depending on what you need. Some focus on wireless connectivity and mobile printing, while others offer basic USB setups for simple use. Additional features like automatic duplex printing and document feeders make everyday tasks easier. Here are some laser printers with scanning capabilities that you can consider right now.

HP 323sdnw

The HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is a monochrome laser printer that handles printing, scanning, and copying in one device. It supports automatic duplex printing and includes an automatic document feeder for multi-page tasks. The printer delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and offers a print resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. It uses a single black toner cartridge and a separate imaging drum.

It is said to be designed for small teams of up to five users and supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended volume of 300 to 2,300 pages. The scanner uses a CIS sensor and supports colour scanning with up to 600 dpi resolution. It connects via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USB, and supports mobile printing through apps and services like AirPrint and Mopria.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

Currently, the HP 323sdnw printer costs Rs. 24,499 in India.

HP 323dnw

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a laser-based multifunction printer that handles print, scan, and copy tasks. It produces up to 30 black pages per minute and supports automatic two-sided printing. The device delivers print quality of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi and uses a single black toner cartridge along with a separate imaging drum.

The printer supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage of 300 to 2,300 pages. It includes a flatbed scanner with CIS technology and supports colour scans at up to 600 dpi. The device connects over Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USB, and supports mobile printing through standard apps and wireless printing protocols.

HP 323dnw Price in India

In India, the HP 323dnw printer is currently available for purchase at Rs. 21,999.

Canon imageCLASS MF284dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF284dw is a monochrome laser printer that handles printing, scanning, and copying. It prints up to 33 pages per minute on A4 and supports automatic duplex printing. Print resolution goes up to 600 x 600 dpi, with enhanced output up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. It produces the first print in about 5 seconds and includes a 250-sheet paper tray along with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder.

It also includes a colour CIS scanner with optical resolution up to 600 x 600 dpi and enhanced resolution up to 9600 x 9600 dpi. The feeder supports scan speeds of up to 20 images per minute in monochrome. The printer supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages and connects via USB, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi, with support for mobile printing.

Canon imageCLASS MF284dw Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF284dw printer in India is priced at Rs. 28,390.

HP 323d

The HP Laser MFP 323d is a monochrome laser printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying in one device. It produces up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic double-sided printing. The printer uses a single black toner cartridge along with a separate imaging drum and delivers a print resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi.

It is intended for small teams of up to five users and supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended volume of 300 to 2,300 pages. The flatbed scanner uses CIS technology and supports colour scanning at up to 600 dpi. Connectivity is limited to USB, with no wireless or Ethernet support.

HP 323d Price in India

The HP 323d printer can presently be bought in India for a price of Rs. 19,499.

Brother DCP-L2520D

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a monochrome laser printer that supports printing, scanning, and copying. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing for A4 documents. The printer offers a base resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, with enhanced output up to 2400 x 600 dpi. It includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

The device also includes a flatbed scanner with optical resolution up to 600 x 2400 dpi and interpolated resolution up to 19200 x 19200 dpi. It supports multiple copies up to 99 pages and allows resizing from 25 percent to 400 percent. Connectivity is limited to USB, and it includes 32MB of memory with a basic two-line display.

Brother DCP-L2520D Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2520D printer is currently listed in India at Rs. 16,499.

FAQs

1. Which laser printer here is best for home use?

The HP 323d and Brother DCP-L2520D are suitable for basic home use. If you need wireless features, the HP 323dnw is a better option.

2. Are laser printers better than inkjet printers?

Laser printers are generally faster and more efficient for regular use. They also offer a lower cost per page over time.

3. Do all these printers support Wi-Fi?

No, only the HP 323sdnw, HP 323dnw, and Canon imageCLASS MF284dw support Wi-Fi and mobile printing.

4. Do all these printers support scanning?

Yes, all the listed models include built-in scanners and support basic scanning tasks like documents and copies.