The FBI has issued a warning regarding a new phishing scheme targeting Tron blockchain users. This particular attack involves counterfeit tokens designed to resemble official agency branding. The scheme works by dispatching “FBI-branded” tokens to crypto wallets, accompanied by messages alleging the user's account is being probed. Those targeted are then pressured to finish a phony verification procedure to prevent their assets from being locked. Authorities say the scheme is designed to steal sensitive personal information and potentially access users' funds.

Scam Uses Fake Tokens to Trick Users Into Sharing Data

This scheme typically plays out by directly placing tokens into the wallets of unsuspecting users, often using the TRC-20 standard, according to details shared by the FBI's New York division. These tokens carry embedded messages designed to instil a sense of urgency. They alert users to suspected breaches and threaten consequences, such as having their money frozen. Users are then taken to fraudulent websites where they are asked for personal information, such as wallet details and identification. Scammers occasionally resort to “address poisoning” schemes, a method designed to deceive individuals into transferring funds to wallets they manage.

FBI New York encourages users of the Tron blockchain network to exercise caution if they encounter a token purported to be from the FBI. If you receive a token from an account with the details below, do not provide any identifying information to any website associated with such… pic.twitter.com/VF03sjM4VW — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 19, 2026

The FBI has warned Tron users to “exercise caution” if they encounter the fake token and urged them not to provide “any identifying information to any website associated with such token.” The agency also clarified that it does not issue tokens or request verification through such methods. Officials cautioned that these scams thrive on fear and a sense of urgency, manipulating users in the process. They urged victims to report any incidents to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

This warning arrives as crypto-related scams surge worldwide. In India, authorities recently acted against the GainBitcoin fraud case, apprehending key figures involved in extensive crypto investment scams. The case showed how these fraudulent schemes often take advantage of both ignorance and regulatory weaknesses to prey on naive investors with false claims and complicated digital asset structures.

The FBI's alert, in essence, underscores the growing sophistication of crypto scams, as attackers continually refine their methods to exploit blockchain ecosystems. While decentralised platforms offer transparency and efficiency, they also create openings for misuse if users aren't careful. Users are urged to remain alert, carefully check sources, and avoid disclosing sensitive information on untrusted platforms due to the dynamic nature of these threats.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.