NEAR Foundation, the company behind blockchain and decentralised app (dApp) platform NEAR Protocol, has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud in which the latter will support NEAR developers in building and scaling their Web3 projects. In this partnership, Google Cloud will provide the infrastructure for NEAR's Remote Procedure Call (RPC) node provider to Pagoda, NEAR's Web3 startup platform, allowing developers to deploy code quickly, securely and seamlessly. Pagoda helps developers easily and rapidly launch dApps on NEAR through a library of pre-audited templates and auto-generated contract user interfaces.

"We will be supporting NEAR and giving Web3 developers the most secure, reliable, and sustainable cloud infrastructure on which they can build and scale," says Carlos Arena, Director of Digital Assets at Google Cloud. "We continue to support tomorrow's leaders in creating new products and services on blockchain-based platforms."

Designed to be super-fast, secure, and infinitely scalable, NEAR has grown exponentially over the last year. There are now over 20 million accounts, 200 million transactions to date, and 300,000 to 400,000 transactions per day on the NEAR network, while 800 projects are now building on the protocol. Some notable NEAR-based projects include Web3 wallet, Sender, which completed a $4.5 million (roughly Rs. 36.9 crore) private funding round last month.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with those who pioneered the Internet as we know it," says Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation. "This partnership marks a new chapter for us as we continue to offer the best support possible for the next generation of visionaries choosing to build on the NEAR protocol."

Google Cloud signed a similar type of partnership with one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance's innovative contract blockchain technology-based platform BNB chain, which would allow startups that are creating some type of products or services on this platform also be able to build it on the Google Cloud's secure, and scalable infrastructure.

Google Cloud even launched a new digital asset team this year in January, which will work to support the development as well as the evolution of blockchain tech right now.

