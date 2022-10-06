Technology News
Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked; Processor, Camera Details Tipped: All Details

Oppo Reno 9 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 18:12 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 series was launched in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 9 series expected to follow the Reno 8 lineup
  • The company is yet to announce a successor to the Reno 8 series
  • Oppo Reno 9 could feature a 64-megapixel primary camera

Oppo Reno 9 series is expected to succeed the company's Reno 8 smartphone lineup that was launched earlier this year. While the Chinese handset manufacturer is yet to officially announce any details regarding the purported phones, a tipster has shared the camera specifications of the upcoming Reno 9 series. The details of the processor on the Oppo Reno 9 Pro have also been tipped. Meanwhile, an alleged image of a retail box for the Oppo Reno 9 has also surfaced online.

According to a recent post on Weibo by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's SM7325 chipset, which is more commonly known as the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera, the tipster has revealed. Its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 8, was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood.

Meanwhile, the Reno 9 Pro will be powered by MediaTek's MT6895 chipset, which is more popularly known as the Dimensity 8000 SoC. Earlier this year, the company launched the Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera sensor.

Another tipster has shared images of what appears to be a white coloured retail box for the Oppo Reno 9. The purported box shows the text “Reno” at the top left corner of the box, and the numeral 9 at the bottom right corner.

Digital Chat Station has not yet revealed if there will be a third Oppo Reno 9 series smartphone, to succeed the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+, which was launched in China, but did not make its debut in India.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
