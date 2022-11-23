Near India has partnered with the GrowFitter platform to drive the adoption of Web3 in the country. Near India is the local unit of the Near Protocol, which is a blockchain network that was founded in Switzerland in 2018. GrowFitter, meanwhile, is a Web3-centric lifestyle app, that rewards its users for completing their daily fitness activity goals. As part of this partnership, the reward-based digital health platform also plans to launch its own utility token (GFIT) on the NEAR Protocol as a reward for its crypto customers.

The Near Protocol is looking to expand its presence in international markets. India is its next stop after launching operations in Vietnam, the Philippines, Dubai, and Singapore.

“Our aim is to nurture ideas of local entrepreneurs and developers that will have global opportunities. With NEAR, Growfitter can reach a wider community and gain a competitive advantage by leveraging the decentralised Web3 infrastructure,” Aayush Gupta, the Director of Near India said in a statement.

As for GrowFitter, the platform was founded in 2016 by Indian crypto entrepreneurs Sanmati Pande and Harshit Seth.

The name shot to fame after having appeared on Shark Tank India.

GrowFitter claims to have over 25,000 paid subscribers who track their exercise and daily activity habits on the platform. The company has partnerships with Amazon, boAt, Myntra, Byju's, and Puma among others, to offer its users Web2-focussed incentives for its users.

With its partnership with Near India, the Web3 fitness app is looking to bring about a loyalty programme to tie its community together.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the consumer engagement and loyalty model. Growfitter token holders will be able to redeem tokens for products from 100+ sponsored brand partners,” said Sanmati Pande, CEO of Growfitter.

Partnerships between crypto players and move-to-earn apps have become popular in recent times, despite back-to-back situations of crypto downfalls.

Recently, the Crypto.com exchange signed a collaboration deal with Australia's popular move-to-earn app PUML to launch its genesis WearX NFT collection on November 21.

The PUML platform rewards its users with its native token on the Ethereum and Polygon networks for completing health challenges such as steps and meditation.

Along with Crypto.com, PUML is also in partnerships with companies like Western Union and Deloitte.

