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Amazon Great Freedom Sale LIVE: Best Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Headphones and More

Amazon will provide up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases using select bank cards during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Dhruv Raghav, Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 7 August 2026 11:23 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale LIVE: Best Offers on Smartphones, Tablets, Headphones and More
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Want to upgrade to a larger screen TV? Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. There are some great deals on  LED, QLED, Mini LED and Crystal 4K  smart TVs from brands including Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi, Sony and LG. For example, the 65-inch TCL 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV will be available for Rs. 61,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 1,52,990. That means you can save nearly Rs. 1 lakh on this TV! Check out all of the smart TV deals during Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

2026-08-07T11:23:46+0530

The newly launched OnePlus N6x is available at a lower effective price during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. The handset can be purchased for as low as Rs. 17,499, including eligible bank offers, down from its launch price of Rs. 18,999. Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards or EasyEMI transactions can also avail of an instant 10 percent discount. The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC and a 7,000mAh battery. Click here to buy the new OnePlus N6x.

2026-08-07T11:04:23+0530

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has introduced discounts of up to 65 percent on home appliances from brands including Samsung, LG, Haier and Bosch. The Samsung 12kg AI washing machine is available for under Rs. 40,000, while the Samsung 653L convertible refrigerator can be purchased for less than Rs. 70,000. Buyers can also avail of up to 10 percent instant savings with eligible HDFC Bank cards, alongside UPI offers, exchange discounts, Amazon Pay benefits and coupon-based deals on select products. Here's more about the best deals on home appliances in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

2026-08-07T10:59:03+0530

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has introduced discounts on Realme smartphones across different price segments. Alongside the advertised price cuts, shoppers can avail of an instant 10 percent discount with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions. The Realme Narzo 100x 5G, which was launched earlier this week, is available for Rs. 19,499. The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 144Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Click here to buy the new Realme Narzo 100x 5G.

2026-08-07T10:49:36+0530

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale brings discounts of up to 35 percent on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV streaming devices. Alongside the price cuts, shoppers can avail of up to 10 percent instant savings with eligible HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions. Select products are also eligible for UPI payment offers, Amazon Pay benefits, exchange bonuses and coupon discounts. Prime members can unlock additional savings, while Amazon is also offering cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns on select purchases.   You can check out more Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on Echo Devices here.

2026-08-07T10:31:45+0530

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's flagship smartphone from last year. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the handset is a very capable device even in 2026. Launched at a premium price, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs. 89,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale, including the bank discounts. If you do not wish to pay the full amount in one go, you can avail of easy zero-interest EMI options, too.   Click here to buy your new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

2026-08-07T10:04:51+0530

The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale has also listed smart TVs from a number of reputable brands at relatively low prices. Apart from the direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. You can get your hands on the 55-inch Xiaomi X 4K Smart Google LED TV at a discounted price of Rs. 31,249, instead of its listed price of Rs. 48,999. Similarly, the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 41,990.   You can check out more Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on smart TVs here.

2026-08-07T09:55:09+0530

Amazon Great Freedom Sale has just started. Hence, you can now get your hands on the best deals on the latest performance-focused smartphones. If you were avoiding upgrading to a new phone because of the rising prices of handsets, the Amazon Freedom Sale is offering the latest Redmi Turbo 5 at an effective price of Rs. 35,999, after bank discounts. The Redmi Turbo 5 was recently launched in India as a performance-focused handset, with a large heat dissipation area for thermal management. With a listed price of Rs. 54,999, the Redmi Turbo 5 can be purchased with a discount of  whopping Rs. 19,000.   Click here to buy the new Redmi Turbo 5.

2026-08-07T09:41:06+0530

While smartphones are often the highlight of sale events, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale has brought quite attractive deals on tablets. You can get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 at a discounted price of Rs. 19,250, including bank discounts and other offers. With a regular retail price of Rs. 27,999, you can save up to Rs. 9,000 on the Galaxy Tab A11 .  Apart from this, the OnePlus Pad 2, which is still a very capable device, can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 30,249, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 47,999.   You can read about more Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on tablets here.

2026-08-07T09:17:10+0530

Despite the soaring memory prices, Amazon's latest sale event brings enticing deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000. Among the highlighted deals, the recently launched OnePlus N6 is available for Rs. 20,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 30,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 5 will retail at Rs. 35,999 instead of Rs. 54,999. Buyers can also reduce the effective price further by using eligible bank cards during the sale. Here are all of the offers on smartphones below Rs. 40,000 on Amazon

2026-08-07T08:54:18+0530

While price cuts and bank offers are the standard offers Amazon provides in every sale event, there are also some special deals. The e-commerce giant's Great Freedom Sale has Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Blockbuster Deals with Exchange, and Trending Deals. There are also limited-period 8 PM deals from participating brands. Additional offers include Freebie Central, Buy More Save More, Amazon Combos, Exchange Mela, Amazon Coupons, and Sample Mania. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay-related offers include Rs. 50 on shopping through its Send Money offer, cashback rewards of up to Rs. 2,000, and savings of up to Rs. 50 on mobile recharges. Want to know more? Here's everything about the Amazon Great Freedom Sale

2026-08-07T08:37:58+0530

Shoppers who want to purchase a flagship handset can do so at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. The iQOO 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 68,999 during the Great Freedom Sale. The listed price includes applicable bank and coupon offers, which means the discounted amount may be slightly higher. Customers, however, will be able to lower the effective cost further by taking advantage of exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options offered during the sale. Check out the iQOO 15 deal during Amazon Great Freedom Sale here

2026-08-07T08:28:52+0530

Amazon Great Freedom Festival, the company's annual sale event that begins before Independence Day in India, kicked off at midnight. All customers get access to the discounts, deals, and offers during the sale, and Amazon has already revealed that the prices of laptops, smartphones, wireless earphones, household appliances, and other consumer electronics devices will be discounted during the sale event. Customers can also take advantage of exchange discounts and offers on eligible bank cards to lower the cost of their purchases.

For example, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

On top of this, customers will also be able to get their hands on Amazon Pay offers, get cashback rewards of up to Rs. 2,000, gift cards, gift vouchers, and save up to Rs. 50 mobile recharges, and up to Rs. 999 on insurance premiums.

If you want to stay up to date on all the best deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, you can keep an eye on the Gadgets 360 website. We'll post roundups of the best smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, computer accessories, household appliances, and other products during the sale. Don't forget to follow us on X, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for other sale-related updates. 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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