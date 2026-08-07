Amazon Great Freedom Festival, the company's annual sale event that begins before Independence Day in India, kicked off at midnight. All customers get access to the discounts, deals, and offers during the sale, and Amazon has already revealed that the prices of laptops, smartphones, wireless earphones, household appliances, and other consumer electronics devices will be discounted during the sale event. Customers can also take advantage of exchange discounts and offers on eligible bank cards to lower the cost of their purchases.

For example, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

On top of this, customers will also be able to get their hands on Amazon Pay offers, get cashback rewards of up to Rs. 2,000, gift cards, gift vouchers, and save up to Rs. 50 mobile recharges, and up to Rs. 999 on insurance premiums.

If you want to stay up to date on all the best deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, you can keep an eye on the Gadgets 360 website. We'll post roundups of the best smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, computer accessories, household appliances, and other products during the sale. Don't forget to follow us on X, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for other sale-related updates.