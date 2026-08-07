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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Nothing are part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 19:51 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Nothing Phone (3) is now listed for Rs. 40,999 on Amazon

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is finally live for all users in India
  • Shoppers can further reduce the effective cost through exchange offers
  • Amazon Pay ICICI card users will get additional discounts
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now underway in India, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones from popular, leading brands. Companies are offering discounts on a variety of budget, mid-range, and flagship models. This is the first day of the sale, and many of the best deals are still available for shoppers looking to maximise their savings. On top of this, buyers can avail additional bank offers, exchange bonuses, and EMI options on eligible purchases.

Best Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 

The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale is n one of the best times to buy a smartphone under Rs. 50,000. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Nothing are offering compelling deals on the latest and a year-old models.  The OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 44,499 in the sale, down from Rs. 52,999.

You can grab the Nothing Phone (3) listed for Rs. 40,999 instead of Rs. 84,999. Samsung smartphone fans can pick up the Galaxy S25 FE 5G for Rs. 46,349, down from the actual price of Rs. 69,999. 

On top of these sale prices, eligible shoppers can further reduce the effective cost through bank offers, Amazon Pay-based offers, cashback, and coupon discounts. HDFC Bank credit card users and customers opting for EasyEMI can avail instant discounts of up to 10 percent. You can also trade in your old smartphone to lower the cost of the new phone. Buyers can also take advantage of No Cost EMI offers to spread the cost over several months without paying additional interest on eligible cards. Amazon Pay ICICI card users can earn cashback and reward points on purchases. 

Here is a look at some of the best smartphone deals currently available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale under Rs. 50,000.

Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 50,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 44,499 Buy Now
Nothing Phone (3) Rs. 40,999 Rs. 43,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Rs.69,999 Rs. 46,349 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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