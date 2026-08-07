Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now underway in India, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones from popular, leading brands. Companies are offering discounts on a variety of budget, mid-range, and flagship models. This is the first day of the sale, and many of the best deals are still available for shoppers looking to maximise their savings. On top of this, buyers can avail additional bank offers, exchange bonuses, and EMI options on eligible purchases.

Best Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale

The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale is n one of the best times to buy a smartphone under Rs. 50,000. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Nothing are offering compelling deals on the latest and a year-old models. The OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 44,499 in the sale, down from Rs. 52,999.

You can grab the Nothing Phone (3) listed for Rs. 40,999 instead of Rs. 84,999. Samsung smartphone fans can pick up the Galaxy S25 FE 5G for Rs. 46,349, down from the actual price of Rs. 69,999.

On top of these sale prices, eligible shoppers can further reduce the effective cost through bank offers, Amazon Pay-based offers, cashback, and coupon discounts. HDFC Bank credit card users and customers opting for EasyEMI can avail instant discounts of up to 10 percent. You can also trade in your old smartphone to lower the cost of the new phone. Buyers can also take advantage of No Cost EMI offers to spread the cost over several months without paying additional interest on eligible cards. Amazon Pay ICICI card users can earn cashback and reward points on purchases.

Here is a look at some of the best smartphone deals currently available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale under Rs. 50,000.

Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 50,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

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