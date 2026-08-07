Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold was recently spotted in leaked marketing materials, revealing the book-style foldable's design. The leaked poster also revealed that the Mountain View-based tech giant will introduce the Pixel Glow feature with the moniker “HiLight”. Placed inside the rear camera module, the HiLight feature is expected to help users stay informed by alerting them about calls and notifications by lighting up. Now, a leaked code string in Google Contacts for Android has been spotted, suggesting that it will support multiple colours. Moreover, users will reportedly be able to assign colours to specific callers in their contact list.

Google's HiLight Feature Colours (Expected)

9to5Google has spotted new details about the HiLight feature, which is expected to be introduced with the upcoming Google Pixel 11 series, in the code strings of Google Contacts for Android. According to the report, the HiLight feature, codenamed “glow”, will let users configure and assign a glow colour to specific contacts. The HiLight feature will light up in that particular colour when that specific person calls the user.

This will let users figure out who is calling them without requiring them to look at the screen of their Google Pixel 11 series handset. The HiLight feature is also said to let users assign a notification colour. The report further highlights that the HiLight feature will support nine colours, namely Blue, Cyan, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Teal, White, and Yellow. However, it is worth noting that the tech giant has yet to confirm the “HiLight” moniker.

As previously mentioned, recently surfaced marketing materials for the upcoming Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold revealed that the Pixel Glow feature will be called HiLight. The notification indicator is said to allow users to “stay informed” even when their handset is lying face down. The HiLight feature will “discreetly” illuminate when a user receives a phone call or while they chat with the Gemini AI chatbot.

The HiLight feature is expected to be introduced during the upcoming Made by Google event. The feature is teased to feature on the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which are set to launch in India and other global markets on August 12. More details are expected to be revealed on the day of the launch.