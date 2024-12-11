Technology News
English Edition

Telegram Groups Emerge as Entry Points for Crypto Scammers, Warn Security Firms

Scammers have been creating fake accounts impersonating influencers.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 18:52 IST
Telegram Groups Emerge as Entry Points for Crypto Scammers, Warn Security Firms

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyetetix Studio

Scammers are using a malicious code called PowerShell to drain crypto wallets

Highlights
  • Crypto influencer impersonators are swarming Telegram
  • Malicious actors exploit and pressure victims
  • Crypto holders are urged to avoid strangers discussing finances
Advertisement

The crypto craze has gained significant traction within Telegram, fuelled by the platform's introduction of mini Web3 games for in-app entertainment. However, this surge in interest has also attracted crypto scammers, who have ramped up malicious activities on the app. Security firm Scam Sniffer has issued a warning about scammers exploiting Telegram groups to target potential victims and drain their crypto wallets. So far, Telegram has not responded to these developments.

Scam Sniffer, in a post on X, reported that crypto scammers are creating fake accounts impersonating popular influencers. These fraudulent profiles actively comment on posts to identify and target potential victims.

“They comment on legitimate posts, inviting users to "exclusive" Telegram groups promising alpha and investment insights. Once in the Telegram group, users are immediately prompted to verify through OfficiaISafeguardBot. This fake bot creates artificial urgency with extremely short verification windows,” the security firm posted on X.

During the verification process, scammers inject a malicious code called PowerShell onto the device's clipboard. According to Scam Sniffer, once executed, this code can breach the security of crypto wallets.

In April, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claimed that Telegram's userbase could soon hit the billion mark. Essentially, Scam Sniffer believes that scammers using the PowerShell code could be exposing thousands of crypto investors on the platform to financial risks.

In addition, the app has started letting users send and receive cryptocurrencies like Tether from within chats – a feature that scammers can exploit to obtain personal details like wallet addresses from their victims to eventually scam them.

“We've seen numerous cases recently where similar malware led to private key theft. Many users have fallen victim to these sophisticated attacks,” the cybersecurity firm noted.

How Can Telegram Users Protect Themselves

Experts from the global Web3 sector have repeatedly warned users to be cautious of strangers initiating conversations about finances and investments. In light of a recent scam on Telegram, Scam Sniffer strongly advises against executing unknown commands.

With social media's global reach, users are encouraged to verify profiles carefully, especially as platforms like Instagram and X now allow anyone to purchase verification badges.

The security firm also urges users to immediately report and block strangers who pressure them to verify their identity to join suspicious groups.

With the increasing number of hacks targeting web-connected hot wallets, crypto holders are advised to research the use of cold wallets to better protect their assets.

Data Around Crypto Scams

In July this year, the Securities division of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) issued a warning against scammers posing as professors or academicians on social media to fish for unsuspecting victims.

In September, the FBI reported that people have lost more than $5.6 billion (roughly Rs. 47,029 crore) last year through cryptocurrency-related frauds. The number of cryptocurrency-related complaints represented about 10 percent of the total number of financial fraud complaints with associated losses adding up to almost 50 percent of the total losses

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Telegram, Crypto Scam, Crypto Wallets
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Cognition Labs’ AI Software Engineer Devin Launched for Subscribers
Binance and Circle Partner in Bid to Boost USDC Stabecoin Adoption

Related Stories

Telegram Groups Emerge as Entry Points for Crypto Scammers, Warn Security Firms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
  2. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  3. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Build Details Revealed
  4. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  5. Here's When Apple Might Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
  6. Realme Neo 7 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 Rolling Out to Users in India
  8. OpenAI's Canvas Tool Now Available to All ChatGPT Users
  9. Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (December 2024)
  10. Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Gemini AI Design on Web Interface and Android App
  2. Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,025 New Year Welcome Plan 2025: See Benefits, Validity
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Feature In-House Exynos 2500 Chipset
  4. Binance and Circle Partner in Bid to Boost USDC Stabecoin Adoption
  5. Telegram Groups Emerge as Entry Points for Crypto Scammers, Warn Security Firms
  6. Poco M7 5G India Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Cognition Labs’ AI Software Engineer Devin Launched for Subscribers
  8. Rare Cave Pearls with Ancient Pottery Discovered in Jerusalem’s Joweizeh Tunnel
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 to Launch With 6,415mAh Battery and 6.78-Inch Display, Tipster Claims
  10. Apple MacBook Pro With OLED Screen to Debut in 2026, OLED MacBook Air to Arrive by 2027: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »