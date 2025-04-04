Technology News
Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched

Honor Play 60 series ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 60 series phones have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Honor Play 60 series has 6.61-inch 120Hz HD+ TFT LCD screen
  • The handsets are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors
  • The Honor Play 60 series gets 13-megapixel main rear cameras
Honor Play 60 and Honor Play 60m have been unveiled in China. Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and a 6,000mAh battery each. They carry 13-megapixel main rear cameras and 5-megapixel selfie shooters. The phones support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handsets have a new button that lets users access certain quick functions with a single click. The Honor Play 60 and Play 60m are available for purchase in China. 

Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m Price, Colour Options

Honor Play 60 price in China starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400). On the other hand, the Honor Play 60m is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are marked at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively. They will be available for purchase soon via the Honor China e-store.

The base Honor Play 60 comes in Moyan Black, Yulong Snowy, and Xiaoshan Green (translated from Chinese) colour options, while the Play 60m is offered in Ink Rock Black, Jade Dragon Snow, and Morning Glow Gold (translated) shades.

Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m Features, Specifications

The Honor Play 60 and Play 60m sport 6.61-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) TFT LCD screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,010nits peak brightness level, DC flicker-free dimming, low blue light, natural light eye protection, and reader mode. The handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with ARM G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin on top.

In the camera department, both Honor Play 60 and Play 60m have 13-megapixel primary rear sensors with f/1.8 aperture and 5-megapixel front camera sensors with f/2.2 aperture. The rear and front cameras support 1080p resolution video recording.

The Honor Play 60 series handsets come with AI-backed imaging, productivity and security features. They have a physical button on the left edge, which allows users to perform tasks like making calls, adjusting brightness, and more with a single click.

Honor confirmed that both Play 60 and Play 60m variants pack a 6,000mAh battery with 5V/3A wired charging support. For security, they carry side-mounted fingerprint sensors and have an IP64 dust and splash-resistant build. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, OTG, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones measure 163.95 x 75.6 x 8.39mm in size and weigh 197g each.

Further reading: Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m, Honor Play 60 Price, Honor Play 60m Price, Honor Play 60 Launch, Honor Play 60m Launch, Honor Play 60 Features, Honor Play 60m Features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs

Comment

