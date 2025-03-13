Technology News
English Edition

Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions

Founded in 2012, Ripple offers enterprise-level blockchain and crypto solutions.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 19:28 IST
Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Ripple aims to serve UAE's demand for faster, affordable and transparent cross-border payments

Highlights
  • Ripple is among the largest crypto firms in the world
  • It can now work with over 6,900 firms in the DIFC  
  • Ripple believes crypto’s payment utility should be used by enterprises
Advertisement

Ripple has obtained a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), becoming the first blockchain payments provider authorized to operate in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). On March 13, the US-based company announced that businesses in the UAE can now leverage its services for crypto payment solutions. In the coming months, UAE-based financial institutions will also gain access to Ripple's offerings to explore real-world applications of digital assets.

Founded in 2012, Ripple provides enterprise-level blockchain and crypto solutions, with a primary focus on crypto liquidity and cross-border payment processing. The company oversees the decentralised XRP Ledger blockchain, which powers its native cryptocurrency, XRP. With a market capitalisation exceeding $130 billion (roughly Rs. 11,30,614 crore), XRP ranks as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency on the CoinMarketCap Index.

Commenting on the development, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated, “We are entering an unprecedented period of growth for the crypto industry, driven by greater regulatory clarity around the world and increasing institutional adoption.” He further added that the UAE's pro-regulatory stance on crypto positions it advantageously to capitalise on the sector, which currently boasts a market capitalisation of $2.7 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,34,95,259 crore).

Ripple's Roadmap for UAE

Ripple asserts that the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region ranks among the world's most prepared for institutional crypto adoption. According to the company, over 82 percent of finance leaders in the region have expressed confidence in integrating blockchain solutions into their businesses.

With DFSA approval, Ripple aims to meet the growing demand in the UAE for faster, more cost-effective, and transparent cross-border transactions.

The company also believes that demonstrating crypto's utility in payments will pave the way for wider stablecoin adoption in the UAE. Stablecoins—crypto tokens pegged to reserve assets like fiat currencies—enable cheaper and faster real-time settlements compared to traditional banking systems. In December, Ripple introduced its own US dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, on global exchanges.

Arif Amiri, the CEO of the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) has welcomed Ripple to foray deeper into UAE's crypto sector. As explained by UAE's Ministry of Economy, the DIFC is a financial hub for businesses from the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, and South Asia regions that is governed by private laws and an independent judicial system. As of February, the DIFC houses over 6,900 companies – all of which can now tap into Ripple's services to access crypto payments.

“The DIFC is proud to support forward-thinking companies like Ripple as they shape the future of finance and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology in the payments industry,” Amiri said.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ripple, UAE, XRP, Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC)
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Brazil to Propose Support for Blockchain Payment System for BRICS: Report

Related Stories

Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  2. Gemini Live May Soon Be Able to Understand Two Different Languages
  3. Oppo Find X8s Key Specifications Tipped Online; May Get Periscope Camera
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  5. iPhone 17 Air's Thickness With Camera Bump Suggested in New Leak
  6. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Main Camera Sensor Tipped to Get Huge Upgrade
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE May Bring a 32 Percent Performance Boost
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Receiving One UI 7 Beta in India
  2. Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions
  3. SpaceX’s Starlink to Reportedly Secure Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Deals With Airtel, Jio
  4. Brazil to Propose Support for Blockchain Payment System for BRICS: Report
  5. Oppo Find X8s Said to Be in the Works; Tipped to Get 6.3-Inch Display, Periscope Camera
  6. PhonePe’s Indus Appstore to Come Pre-Installed on Xiaomi Devices in India
  7. Google Reportedly Working on Adding a Second Language for Gemini Live
  8. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability Details
  9. PS Plus Game Catalog Will Add UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and More in March
  10. Google Updates Chrome Extensions Policy to Tighten Rules Governing Affiliate Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »