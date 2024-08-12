Technology News
English Edition

Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications

Realme's teaser puts emphasis on the 'speed trinity': chipset, memory and charging, three key areas that affect a smartphone’s performance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 17:44 IST
Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 series is confirmed to launch soon as the successor to Realme 12 5G (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Realme says it will launch its new smartphone, Realme 13 in India
  • The smartphone series is expected to comprise two models
  • It was also reportedly spotted on Geekbench and TENAA database
Advertisement

Realme 13 series will launch in India soon, the company confirmed via a teaser shared on social media platforms on Monday. The smartphone lineup is expected to comprise two models: Realme 13 and Reame 13+, debuting weeks after the launch of Realme 13 Pro lineup on July 30. Now, it appears that the Chinese smartphone maker will soon introduce the standard lineup in the Indian market and its promotional material hints at possible performance-centric upgrades.

Realme 13 Series Launch in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Realme handle teased the impending arrival of the Realme 13. The teaser displays the number 13 along with the tagline, “Speed has a new number”. It also puts emphasis on the speed trinity: chipset, memory and charging, three key areas that affect the smartphone's performance.

While little is known in terms of details, the smartphone series has appeared in multiple leaks in recent weeks, including sightings of the Realme 13+ in China's TENAA database as well as Geekbench. In the teaser, Realme claims that it will be “faster than Turbo's D7200 chipset”.

Realme 13 Series Specifications (Expected)

Realme 13 is reported to sport a 6.72-inch LTPS screen with full-HD+ resolution. It may be powered by an octa-core chipset with a 2.2GHz frequency. The smartphone may be available in four RAM and four storage options, with 16GB+1TB being speculated as the top-end configuration.

In terms of optics, it could feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Realme 13 is reported to be backed by a 4,880mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ may come equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It may be powered by an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.00GHz, four cores capped at 2.5GHz and four with a peak frequency of 2.0GHz. The smartphone is speculated to have the same RAM and storage options and the camera unit as the standard Realme 13.

Both handsets are reported to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 13, Realme 13 Plus 5G, Realme 13 Plus 5G specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap
Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs

Related Stories

Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Review
  2. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  4. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  5. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  6. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  7. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Netflix Sequel Fails to Live Up to First Film
  8. This is What the iQOO Z9s Series Smartphones Will Look Like
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P2 Pro Storage, Colour Options, Other Details Leaked: Expected Specifications
  2. iQOO Z9s Series Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed for iQOO Z9s Pro
  3. Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India
  4. Samsung to Collaborate with Illuvium to Transform TVs into Web3-Enabled Digital Hubs
  5. Realme 13 Series Launch in India Confirmed Via Teaser: Expected Specifications
  6. Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap
  7. Oppo F27 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Alleged Live Images Give Sneak Peek at Design
  8. Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro-Like Design
  9. iPhone 17 Air, a New Model With a Thinner Design Could Reportedly Be Launched Next Year
  10. The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt of Rivia, but Not as the Protagonist, Voice Actor Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »