Realme 13 series will launch in India soon, the company confirmed via a teaser shared on social media platforms on Monday. The smartphone lineup is expected to comprise two models: Realme 13 and Reame 13+, debuting weeks after the launch of Realme 13 Pro lineup on July 30. Now, it appears that the Chinese smartphone maker will soon introduce the standard lineup in the Indian market and its promotional material hints at possible performance-centric upgrades.

Realme 13 Series Launch in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Realme handle teased the impending arrival of the Realme 13. The teaser displays the number 13 along with the tagline, “Speed has a new number”. It also puts emphasis on the speed trinity: chipset, memory and charging, three key areas that affect the smartphone's performance.

— realme (@realmeIndia) August 12, 2024

While little is known in terms of details, the smartphone series has appeared in multiple leaks in recent weeks, including sightings of the Realme 13+ in China's TENAA database as well as Geekbench. In the teaser, Realme claims that it will be “faster than Turbo's D7200 chipset”.

Realme 13 Series Specifications (Expected)

Realme 13 is reported to sport a 6.72-inch LTPS screen with full-HD+ resolution. It may be powered by an octa-core chipset with a 2.2GHz frequency. The smartphone may be available in four RAM and four storage options, with 16GB+1TB being speculated as the top-end configuration.

In terms of optics, it could feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Realme 13 is reported to be backed by a 4,880mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ may come equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It may be powered by an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.00GHz, four cores capped at 2.5GHz and four with a peak frequency of 2.0GHz. The smartphone is speculated to have the same RAM and storage options and the camera unit as the standard Realme 13.

Both handsets are reported to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.