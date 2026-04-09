Stablecoin transactions are estimated to cross $1.5 quadrillion (roughly Rs. 1,39,50,00,000 crore) within the next decade, potentially exceeding current estimates of global cross-border payments volumes, reports Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis firm. It is also reported that this figure could double by 2035 if two major criteria are met. First one being that the baby boom generation should transfer $100 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,30,00,000 crore) in wealth to the younger generations, which includes millennials and Gen Z. These generations are more likely to be crypto native and thus, this will lead to stablecoins becoming their default payment infrastructure.

Projection Signals Major Shift Towards On-Chain Payment Systems

This high-end scenario estimate would exceed international money transfers, according to Chainalysis. In 2023, these transfers were estimated to be $865 billion (roughly Rs. 80,445 crore) and in 2024, the estimate went up to be $905 billion (roughly Rs. 84,165 crore).

This number turns out to be even higher than what the World Population Review's latest estimate of the total value of all global assets, which is across banks, property and cash, turns out to be around $662 trillion (roughly Rs. 61,56,600 crore). The estimated goal will require sustained compound annual growth, as even if this growth is roughly 133 percent over the next decade, the figure would still stand at $719 trillion (roughly Rs. 66,86,700 crore).

“Factor in these catalysts, and our projections change: 2035 volumes could approach $1.5 quadrillion, a figure that would surpass the estimated $1 quadrillion (roughly Rs. 1,39,50,00,000 crore) in global cross-border payments today,” Chainalysis said.

Commenting on such catalysts, the firm said, this transition would “also likely boost crypto asset adoption more broadly, with ancillary growth in on-chain prediction markets, tokenised real-world assets, and other TradFi-to-crypto hybrid products. [...] With legacy players like Stripe and Mastercard already making major moves, the future of payments is officially on-chain.”

The great wealth transfer is here, and it's bringing crypto with it. Between 2028 and 2048, an estimated $100 trillion will likely move to younger, crypto-native generations. Our latest blog explores how stablecoin payment volumes are on pace to match Visa and Mastercard by the… — Chainalysis (@chainalysis) April 8, 2026

Chainalysis also said that stablecoins are frequently cited as a major driver of crypto adoption. A September 2025 report by EY-Parthenon, the strategy consulting division of Ernst & Young, found that on a global scale, 13 percent of financial institutions use stablecoins. This report also stated that 54 percent of non-crypto users are expected to adopt digital assets within the next 12–14 months.

While a major catalyst happens to be on the shoulders of Gen Z investors, we can already see this shift in India. Gen Z investors currently make up 61 percent share of cryptocurrency futures traders in the country. The study was conducted based on an analysis of over 2 lakh crypto futures traders between the timeline of January 2025 and December 2025. Nearly one in four traders reported booking profits, suggesting improved awareness of risk management and trading strategies among these young retail participants.

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