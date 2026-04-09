Vivo V70 FE was launched in India earlier this month with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The new Vivo V series smartphone is designed to compete with midrange handsets in India, including the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and OnePlus Nord 6. All three models offer AMOLED displays with high refresh rates and have a premium design. They support fast charging as well. All three models arrived as balanced packages with the latest midrange chipsets and large batteries, but the Vivo V70 FE stands out with its camera capabilities enhanced by the 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Here's a comparison of the Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 4a Pro and OnePlus Nord 6 based on their prices in India and specifications to help you decide which one delivers better value for the price.

Vivo V70 FE vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6: Price in India

Vivo V70 FE: You can buy the Vivo V70 FE in India for a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. It is available in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple finishes.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro was released with an initial price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. You can grab this model in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

OnePlus Nord 6: Price of OnePlus Nord 6 starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is priced at Rs. 41,999. This handset is made available in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colourways.

Vivo V70 FE vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6: Display, OS

Vivo V70 FE: You will get a 6.83-inch OLED display in Vivo V70 FE with 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro flaunts a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection as well.

OnePlus Nord 6: Finally, the OnePlus Nord 6 offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness level of 3600 nits.

All three models ship with Android 16. The Vivo V70 FE runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is confirmed to get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The Phone 4a Pro also came with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, and it is assured to get three years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Finally, the OnePlus Nord 6 runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and the company has promised to provide up to four major Android OS updates and up to six years of security patches for this model.

Vivo V70 FE vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6: Chipset, Battery

Vivo V70 FE: The Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and bypass charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro ships with a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It carries up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The company has packed a 5,400mAh battery in this model with support for 50W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 uses an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It houses a 9,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging support.

Vivo V70 FE vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6: Camera, Dimensions

Vivo V70 FE: On the rear, the Vivo V70 FE has a dual camera setup including a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro offers a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700c sensor with OIS. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 140x zoom and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with the Sony LYTIA-600 CMOS sensor and OIS. It also sports an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08F ultrawide camera, offering a 112-degree field of view. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V70 FE measures 163.7×76.2x7.59mm and weighs about 200g. Nothing Phone 4a Pro measures 163.6x76.6x7.9mm and weighs about 210g. The OnePlus Nord 6 is slightly thicker and heavier, with 162.5x77.5x8.5mm dimensions and 217g weight.

Vivo V70 FE vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which One Should You Buy?

The Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and OnePlus Nord 6 have a similar set of features, including 5G support, AMOLED displays, and dual rear cameras. The Vivo V70 FE and OnePlus Nord 6 are relatively new in the market compared to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

If battery life is your priority, the OnePlus Nord 6 stands out with its larger 9,000mAh battery. Buyers who give more importance to design and a clean user interface can consider Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The Vivo V70 FE offers a balanced approach, featuring a 7,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. The 200-megapixel rear camera unit is also a major plus point of the phone.

FAQ

1. What is the battery capacity of the Vivo V70 FE?

The Vivo V70 FE has a 7,000mAh battery

2. Which chipset is used in the Nothing Phone 4a Pro?

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

3. Which phone's display has the highest refresh rate?

OnePlus Nord 6 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.