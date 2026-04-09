The Vivo V70 FE is available for purchase in India beginning today (Thursday). The handset was launched last week as the latest addition to the Vivo V70 lineup, which already comprises the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite models. It sports a 6.83-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V70 FE comes with a 200-megapixel rear camera, as part of a dual rear camera unit. It is powered by a Dimensity 7000-series chipset and packs a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Offers

The price of the Vivo V70 FE in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple colourways. It can be purchased via the Vivo India website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 4,100 on Credit Card and EMI transactions via Axis, Kotak, HDFC, and SBI. The same offer is available on Paytm UPI payments. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Vivo handset upfront can avail of no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months.

Other benefits include up to 40 percent off on V-Shield screen protection, a buyback option at Rs. 399, and 2,000GB of cloud storage for 18 months via Jio.

Vivo V70 FE Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Vivo V70 FE runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It is promised to receive four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

The Vivo handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset has an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

On the camera front, the Vivo V70 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. There is a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the Vivo handset include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and a USB Type-C port. IT measures 163.7×76.2x7.59mm and tips the scales at 200g. The V70 FE packs a 7,000mAh battery and comes with support for 90W wired fast charging and bypass charging.