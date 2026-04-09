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Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event Details for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Launch Leaked: See Expected Date, Location

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked launch events either in the US or South Korea in recent years.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 19:19 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event Details for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Launch Leaked: See Expected Date, Location

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung could launch the S Pen stylus for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold launch date leaked
  • Samsung could launch three foldable smartphones this year
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold is likely to have a wide screen
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Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year in February to reveal the Galaxy S26 family. As we are inching closer towards the second half of the year, rumours about the second Galaxy Unpacked event have started appearing online. There's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official timeline, but a new report suggests that the event could happen in July. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are likely to be unveiled during the event, alongside a new second book-style fold called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The company may launch the S Pen stylus for this new model. 

Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event May Take Place on July 22

As per a report by Korea Economic TV (in Korean), Samsung will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, 2026. The brand is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide during the launch event.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is said to take place in London, UK. In previous years, Samsung held its major smartphone launch events either in the US or South Korea. The Galaxy Unpacked event for releasing the Galaxy S26 series launch was held in San Francisco, California, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch took place in Brooklyn last year.

The report notes that London is a key hub for Samsung's European operations, with its regional headquarters based in Surrey. The company seems to be gearing up to strengthen its market position in the region by hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event in the UK. This could help the brand to get an edge over Apple in the market.

Furthermore, the report claims that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will have a wide screen, and it will adopt the same 4:3 aspect ratio as Apple's rumoured first foldable phone. It is said to be about 0.5mm thinner than the foldable iPhone. Samsung is likely to introduce the S Pen with the Wide Fold this year.

Past leaks pointed out that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It is said to support 25W wireless charging. 

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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