Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year in February to reveal the Galaxy S26 family. As we are inching closer towards the second half of the year, rumours about the second Galaxy Unpacked event have started appearing online. There's still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official timeline, but a new report suggests that the event could happen in July. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are likely to be unveiled during the event, alongside a new second book-style fold called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The company may launch the S Pen stylus for this new model.

Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event May Take Place on July 22

As per a report by Korea Economic TV (in Korean), Samsung will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, 2026. The brand is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide during the launch event.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is said to take place in London, UK. In previous years, Samsung held its major smartphone launch events either in the US or South Korea. The Galaxy Unpacked event for releasing the Galaxy S26 series launch was held in San Francisco, California, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch took place in Brooklyn last year.

The report notes that London is a key hub for Samsung's European operations, with its regional headquarters based in Surrey. The company seems to be gearing up to strengthen its market position in the region by hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event in the UK. This could help the brand to get an edge over Apple in the market.

Furthermore, the report claims that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will have a wide screen, and it will adopt the same 4:3 aspect ratio as Apple's rumoured first foldable phone. It is said to be about 0.5mm thinner than the foldable iPhone. Samsung is likely to introduce the S Pen with the Wide Fold this year.

Past leaks pointed out that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It is said to support 25W wireless charging.