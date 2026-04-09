Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Colour Options Revealed as Launch in India Draws Near

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 18:37 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G Colour Options Revealed as Launch in India Draws Near

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will pack a 9,020mAh battery
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The phone will sport a hole punch display cutout
Advertisement

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to be launched in India next week as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's mid-range T series. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. Days before its unveiling, the dedicated microsite for the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has confirmed that the phone will be sold in the country in two colour options. It is also confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit and a hole punch display, which might house the selfie camera. This comes soon after the pricing of the smartphone surfaced online.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Be Offered in Two Colour Options

microsite for the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G on Flipkart has been updated to confirm that the handset will be sold in India in two colour options, dubbed Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue. The company has also confirmed the name of the Snapdragon chipset and display features of the soon-to-be-launched Vivo smartphone will be revealed April 10 and April 13, respectively.

vivo t5 pro 5g colourways inline Vivo T5 Pro 5G

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be sold in two colourways
Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

 

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 37,000, with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costing not more than Rs. 36,999. However, the base variant will reportedly be priced around Rs. 30,000, hinting that it could be more expensive than its predecessor. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the pricing details of the smartphone. Hence, one should take this with a pinch of salt.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2568. The listing reportedly revealed that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and one prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz.

It reportedly managed to score 1,214 points and 3,146 points in single core performance and multi core performance tests, respectively. Moreover, the phone is expected to ship with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. Scheduled to be launched in India on April 15 at 12 pm IST, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

Related Stories

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Colour Options Revealed as Launch in India Draws Near
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Main Wo Aur Fuji, Thaai Kizhavi, and More
  2. Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: See Price
  3. Ai+ PulseTab Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Samsung Might Host Its Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launch Event in This City
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 With 9,000mAh Battery Is Now Available to Purchase in India
  6. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Launched in India Alongside Ai+ Nova 2: See Prices
  7. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Launch in India in These Colour Options
  8. Dyson's New HushJet Cool Fan is a Personal Cooling Solution for Commutes
  9. Vivo V70 FE Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Andromeda XXXVI Discovery Sheds Light on Dark Matter Rich Dwarf Galaxies
  2. Realme C100 4G Launched With 8,00mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event Details for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Launch Leaked: See Expected Date, Location
  4. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Colour Options Revealed as Launch in India Draws Near
  5. Stablecoin Transactions Could Reach $1.5 Quadrillion Mark by 2035, Chainalysis Claims
  6. iQOO 16 Will Feature Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip and Samsung Display, Tipster Claims
  7. Major Google Bug Triggers Gemini AI Leak in Google Pay for Business, Oyo Hotels and Other Apps: Report
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Reveals Design, Colourways as HDR10+ Database Listing Hints at India Debut
  9. Blockchain Sleuth Claims DPRK Unit Made $1 Million a Month Posing as Crypto IT Workers
  10. Oppo Find X9s Pro Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders Ahead of April 21 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »