Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to be launched in India next week as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's mid-range T series. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. Days before its unveiling, the dedicated microsite for the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has confirmed that the phone will be sold in the country in two colour options. It is also confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit and a hole punch display, which might house the selfie camera. This comes soon after the pricing of the smartphone surfaced online.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Be Offered in Two Colour Options

A microsite for the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G on Flipkart has been updated to confirm that the handset will be sold in India in two colour options, dubbed Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue. The company has also confirmed the name of the Snapdragon chipset and display features of the soon-to-be-launched Vivo smartphone will be revealed April 10 and April 13, respectively.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be sold in two colourways

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 37,000, with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costing not more than Rs. 36,999. However, the base variant will reportedly be priced around Rs. 30,000, hinting that it could be more expensive than its predecessor. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the pricing details of the smartphone. Hence, one should take this with a pinch of salt.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2568. The listing reportedly revealed that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and one prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz.

It reportedly managed to score 1,214 points and 3,146 points in single core performance and multi core performance tests, respectively. Moreover, the phone is expected to ship with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. Scheduled to be launched in India on April 15 at 12 pm IST, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart.

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