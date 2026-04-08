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British Cryptographer Adam Back Responds After Report Suggests He Might Be Bitcoin Creator 'Satoshi Nakamoto'

Report links early cryptography work to Bitcoin creator mystery.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 18:52 IST
British Cryptographer Adam Back Responds After Report Suggests He Might Be Bitcoin Creator 'Satoshi Nakamoto'

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vitaly Mazur

Speculation resurfaces over identity of Bitcoin’s anonymous creator

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Highlights
  • Report cites stylometric and technical similarities
  • Adam Back denies claims linking him to Satoshi
  • Mystery of Bitcoin creator remains unresolved
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The New York Times on Wednesday published an article that suggests Adam Back, the British cryptographer and inventor of Hashcash, might be the elusive 'Satoshi Nakamoto', the purported creator of Bitcoin. The publication claims that it found many similarities between the two, as Back had already proposed several concepts that later on became central to Bitcoin. This includes decentralised networks, proof-of-work mechanisms, and digital scarcity. The investigation also pointed out similarities in writing style, double-spacing after a full stop, ideologies, and technical approach. Back was also cited in Bitcoin's earliest white paper as well. 

New Report Fuels Debate Around Bitcoin Creator's Identity

The latest story revives one of Bitcoin's oldest mysteries by putting one of the world's most influential cryptographers in center as a new attempt to uncover the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. Although the case remains circumstantial without any hard evidence. The investigation also focused on stylometric (the study of writing styles of authors) analysis, arguing that Back's style of writing shared many similarities with Satoshi's, which includes formatting habits, hyphenation quirks, and overlapping technical language. 

However, the report could not present the analysis as concrete proof. Back further went on to deny the claim in a post on X. He further said, “I am not Satoshi, I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas.”

There have been plenty of claims before this about the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, which also includes a film called Killing Satoshi, a conspiracy thriller focusing on the intriguing identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

Another documentary called Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery had put the spotlight on Peter Todd as Nakamoto, to which Adam Back replies in a post on X that “I'm not. But also, the documentary will presumably be wrong, as no one knows who Satoshi is.”

Overall, the identity of the creator has managed to put the entire crypto industry in question, and stylometric analysis may not be enough circumstantial evidence to prove that Adam Back or anyone else is the creator of Satoshi Nakamoto. Only time will tell if the identity will be revealed or not. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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