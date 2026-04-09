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Realme C100 4G Launched With 8,00mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Realme C100 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 19:24 IST
Realme C100 4G Launched With 8,00mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C100 4G comes in Eternal Brown, Triumphal Purple and White Glory shades

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Highlights
  • Realme C100 4G includes IP66 IP68, IP69, IP69K durability ratings
  • Realme C100 4G weighs 219g with slim 8.63mm design
  • Realme C100 4G features 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate
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Realme C100 4G has been quietly launched in Vietnam as a new budget smartphone with a focus on battery life and durability. The handset features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and ArmorShell Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset and runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The phone also includes a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a large 8000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme C100 4G Price, Colour Options

The 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Realme C100 4G is listed on Viettablet at VND 6,399,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The phone is offered in Eternal Brown, Triumphal Purple and White Glory (translated from Vietnamese) finishes.

Realme C100 4G Specifications, Features

The Realme C100 4G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ (1570 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling, up to 1,200 nits of high brightness and ArmorShell Glass protection. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

For optics, the Realme C100 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus support. It supports multiple shooting modes, including Night, Portrait, Pro, Dual-View Video, and Underwater mode. The rear camera also supports up to 10x digital zoom and can record videos at up to 1080p at 30fps. On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C100 4G supports dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, a light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports face recognition for biometric authentication.

The Realme C100 4G packs an 8000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging. It has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It is also claimed to have passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test. The handset measures approximately 166.48 x 78.23 x 8.63mm in thickness, and weighs around 219g.

Realme C100 4G

Realme C100 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G92 Max
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Realme C100 4G, Realme C100 4G Price, Realme C100 4G Launch, Realme C100 4G Features, Realme C100 Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Realme C100 4G Launched With 8,00mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
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