Realme C100 4G has been quietly launched in Vietnam as a new budget smartphone with a focus on battery life and durability. The handset features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and ArmorShell Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset and runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The phone also includes a 50-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a large 8000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme C100 4G Price, Colour Options

The 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Realme C100 4G is listed on Viettablet at VND 6,399,000 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The phone is offered in Eternal Brown, Triumphal Purple and White Glory (translated from Vietnamese) finishes.

Realme C100 4G Specifications, Features

The Realme C100 4G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ (1570 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling, up to 1,200 nits of high brightness and ArmorShell Glass protection. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

For optics, the Realme C100 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus support. It supports multiple shooting modes, including Night, Portrait, Pro, Dual-View Video, and Underwater mode. The rear camera also supports up to 10x digital zoom and can record videos at up to 1080p at 30fps. On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C100 4G supports dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, a light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports face recognition for biometric authentication.

The Realme C100 4G packs an 8000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging. It has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It is also claimed to have passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test. The handset measures approximately 166.48 x 78.23 x 8.63mm in thickness, and weighs around 219g.