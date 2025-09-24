The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has unveiled plans to allow stablecoins and tokenised assets to be used as collateral in regulated derivatives markets. Acting chair Caroline Pham announced the initiative this week, saying the agency would work with industry participants and has opened public feedback until October 20. Extensively used stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) might be treated similarly to cash or US Treasuries in derivatives trading if the move is put into effect.

Industry Sees Move as Key Step Toward Greater Efficiency and Trust

Crypto companies and executives have expressed strong support for this proposal. Circle president Heath Tarbert said the initiative, aligned with the recently passed GENIUS Act, will help create a system where payment stablecoins issued by licensed American companies can serve as collateral in derivatives and other financial markets. He also said that using trusted stablecoins as collateral would lower costs, reduce risks, and unlock liquidity around the clock across global markets.

Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal also praised the announcement, saying tokenised collateral could modernise markets, increase efficiency, and put the US ahead of international competition.

Tokenized collateral and stablecoins can unlock US derivatives markets and put us ahead of global competition. Really exciting to see @CFTC put together this initiative to modernize the market by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and upping liquidity to the benefit of all. https://t.co/bhMuQ7MauN — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 23, 2025

This proposal builds on the CFTC's previous consultations on digital assets, such as its Crypto CEO Forum and the Global Markets Advisory Committee's suggestions for using distributed ledger technology to increase the amount of non-cash collateral.

Pham described collateral management as the “killer app” for stablecoins and emphasised that tokenised markets represent the future of financial services. The programme also happens to be a part of the government's wider “crypto sprint” strategy to align regulation with technological innovation.

CRYPTO SPRINT: @CFTC launches tokenized collateral and stablecoins initiative with industry partners. It's the killer app to modernize markets and make dollars work smarter and go further, unleashing U.S. economic growth by lowering costs 🇺🇸 @circle @coinbase @cryptocom… pic.twitter.com/VLCeGNS6K5 — Caroline D. Pham (@CarolineDPham) September 23, 2025

The regulatory landscape for digital assets in the US is undergoing rapid change. Similar to Pham's remarks, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Paul Atkins revealed that the regulator is exploring an “innovation exemption” to give crypto firms temporary relief from existing securities rules. All of these changes point to a possible change in the way that stablecoins and digital assets are regulated in conventional financial markets.

