Scientists Develop Two-Level Strategy to Power Next-Gen Lithium–Sulphur Batteries

A new dual-level design improves lithium–sulfur battery stability and performance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2025 19:00 IST
Scientists Develop Two-Level Strategy to Power Next-Gen Lithium–Sulphur Batteries

Photo Credit: Seung-Keun Park and Inho Nam from Chung-Ang University

Dual-level carbon and cobalt design enhances lithium–sulfur battery performance.

  • Dual-level design boosts lithium–sulfur batteries
  • Enhances redox kinetics and reduces material loss
  • Cobalt single atoms embedded in carbon nanofibers
Now, scientists at Chung-Ang University have developed a two-level engineering strategy that could enable lithium–sulphur batteries to outperform their standard commercial counterparts. Co-corresponding authors Associate Professor Seung-Keun Park and Inho Nam have shown how cobalt single-atom catalysts can be integrated with porous carbon nanofibers to tackle longstanding problems, including poor redox kinetics and rapid capacity degradation. The results, which were published in Advanced Fibre Materials on Sept. 24, 2025, represent a major step toward high-density energy storage devices of the future.

Cobalt-Infused Carbon Design Enhances Stability and Flexibility of Lithium–Sulfur Batteries

According to the Advanced Fibre Materials report, the researchers achieved this by embedding single cobalt atoms in a low-coordinated N3 environment within a porous carbon nanofiber structure. This structure sequesters lithium polysulfides, including their ability to enhance redox reaction kinetics, prevent loss of materials and eliminate mass throughout the process lifetime of a lithium–sulphur battery, which are critical limiting factors in performance.

The hierarchical carbon architecture gives mechanical stability, while the cobalt sites catalyse atomic-level reactions and result in longer life batteries with higher-capacity retention.

The two-tiered engineering approach of the team combines both structural and atomic enhancements. The well-defined porous carbon architecture and isolated cobalt single-atom sites enhance energy density and cycling stability.

According to Dr. Nam, it is a versatile binder-free material and can be directly used as an interlayer of pouch cells. The material survived bending and operated small devices and showed promise for flexible, portable, lightweight electronics applications.

The development could lead to new avenues of clean and sustainable energy production that have the potential to save the planet from a carbon-and material-laden future. The breakthrough is expected to boost innovation in EVs and renewable energy storage, plus other sustainable tech, too.

 

Further reading: Batteries, EV, Science

Further reading: Batteries, EV, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Sport 'Transparent' Rear Panel, Hole Punch Display Cutout
Google Reportedly Starts Rolling Out Gemini Assistant in Android Auto

Scientists Develop Two-Level Strategy to Power Next-Gen Lithium–Sulphur Batteries
Comment
