The UAE on Monday signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) to enable the automatic exchange of cryptocurrency tax information with other jurisdictions. The agreement forms part of the global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) initiated by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The new system will encourage international promotion, tax compliance, transparency, and alignment with global standards. The UAE's Ministry of Finance plans to implement this framework in 2027 and begin sharing data by 2028, covering exchanges, custodians, and investors.

CARF Adoption to Help the UAE Strengthen Global Crypto Compliance

By establishing an official framework, CARF enables jurisdictions to automatically share tax-related data on crypto asset activities, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets.

UAE becomes the 65th country to adopt this framework. The UAE aims to enhance transparency, prevent tax evasion, and ensure that both domestic and international investors adhere to reporting obligations. This is a key step for the country to strengthen its position as a responsible player in the global digital asset ecosystem.

The UAE Ministry of Finance has initiated a public consultation, running from September 15 to November 8, as part of the process to prepare for implementation. Crypto exchanges, custodians, traders, and advisory firms are invited to provide feedback, which will help to ensure that the regulations are practical and effective. The final set of rules is expected in 2026, giving concerned businesses and investors ample time to upgrade their systems and align with reporting requirements.

Under the CARF framework, crypto service providers will be required to collect detailed transaction information, including account balances, customer identification, and residency status. For investors, this means stringent reporting requirements as well as a more transparent legal framework for managing crypto holdings. Investors can comply more efficiently, reduce their risk of penalties, and make sure that tax liabilities are reported properly by maintaining precise records and using approved platforms.

Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea have already integrated automatic crypto tax reporting, similar to the UAE's adoption of CARF. UAE positions itself as a leader in blockchain regulation and seeks to balance innovation with transparency, making its digital sector both secure and investor-friendly. The introduction of CARF represents a major milestone in international cooperation on cryptocurrency taxation, signalling a new era of accountability and collaboration across borders.

