I Love LA Comedy Series Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch It Online

Rachel Sennott's HBO comedy series, I Love LA, is finally ready to premiere in November on HBO Max. The series is set in television genres of the 20s and 30s, somethings navigating life and love in a major city, and this is what this show truly brings. The series had been in work for quite some time, and finally arrived for the fans who had anticipated the arrival of this show for quite some time. Here is everything you need to know about the show's cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch I Love LA?

I Love LA is one of the highly anticipated comedy genres, has premiered on HBO Max and Prime Video starting November 2. It follows a weekly episodic release, and the second episode will be released on Sunday.

Official Trailer and Plot of I Love LA

HBO Max released the trailer for I Love LA on October 8, 2025. The trailer shows a glimpse into Maia's relationships with Tallulah, Dylan, along with the main cast, and featuring the cameo of Leighton Meester, who is the boss of Maia. The trailer gives you a better sense of the comedy the series is serving.

Maia is shown to be seeking a promotion as she is highly motivated and driven in her career. But a reunion with her old friend changes everything, like her friendships and relationship with her boyfriend.

A group of friends who have a reunion after being apart, understanding and navigating the complexities of life, relationships and how life has changed for each one of them. This comedy-packed genre is all set to release on HBO Max on November 2, 2025.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Rachel Sennott, starring herself along with Josh Hutcherson, Odessa Azion, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, among many others.

