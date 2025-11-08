Technology News
English Edition

I Love LA Comedy Series Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch It Online

Directed by Rachel Sennott, I Love LA is to stream on HBO Max from November 2.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2025 14:30 IST
I Love LA Comedy Series Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch It Online

Photo Credit: HBO Max

I Love LA, a much-awaited comedy, premiered on HBO Max on November 2

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rachel Sennott stars as Maia, exploring her quirky relationships
  • Old friends reunite after years to share life updates together
  • Ambitious Maia earns promotion, navigating life’s complexities
Advertisement

Rachel Sennott's HBO comedy series, I Love LA, is finally ready to premiere in November on HBO Max. The series is set in television genres of the 20s and 30s, somethings navigating life and love in a major city, and this is what this show truly brings. The series had been in work for quite some time, and finally arrived for the fans who had anticipated the arrival of this show for quite some time. Here is everything you need to know about the show's cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch I Love LA?

I Love LA is one of the highly anticipated comedy genres, has premiered on HBO Max and Prime Video starting November 2. It follows a weekly episodic release, and the second episode will be released on Sunday.

Official Trailer and Plot of I Love LA

HBO Max released the trailer for I Love LA on October 8, 2025. The trailer shows a glimpse into Maia's relationships with Tallulah, Dylan, along with the main cast, and featuring the cameo of Leighton Meester, who is the boss of Maia. The trailer gives you a better sense of the comedy the series is serving.

Maia is shown to be seeking a promotion as she is highly motivated and driven in her career. But a reunion with her old friend changes everything, like her friendships and relationship with her boyfriend.

A group of friends who have a reunion after being apart, understanding and navigating the complexities of life, relationships and how life has changed for each one of them. This comedy-packed genre is all set to release on HBO Max on November 2, 2025.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Rachel Sennott, starring herself along with Josh Hutcherson, Odessa Azion, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, among many others.

Reception

I Love LA, directed and starring Rachel Sennott, is all set to release on HBO Max on November 2.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, HBO
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November

Related Stories

I Love LA Comedy Series Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch It Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's Free Google AI Pro Subscription Is Live for All Age Groups: How to Claim
  2. Dark Matter and Dark Energy Might Not Exist After All, New Study Suggests
  3. Astronomers Just Got the Closest Look Yet at a Planet's Birthplace
#Latest Stories
  1. Lazarus Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About Harlan Coben's Horror Thriller Series
  2. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Know All About the Comedy Series
  3. I Love LA Comedy Series Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch It Online
  4. Thalavara Begins Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Arjun Ashokan's Coming of Age Drama
  5. Jio’s Free Google AI Pro Subscription Is Live for All Age Groups: How to Claim
  6. Dark Matter and Dark Energy Might Not Exist After All, New Study Suggests
  7. Ek Chatur Naar Starts Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Neil Nitin Mukesh's Dark Comedy Thriller
  8. Astronomers Spot Signs of Baby Planets in a Star’s Mysterious Disk
  9. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Telescope Challenges Old Theories on Mini-Neptune Worlds
  10. Ziddi Ishq OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay Starrer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »