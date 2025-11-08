Lazarus is a captivating series of mysteries and supernatural events by Harlan Coben. The tale is of forensic psychologist, Joel Laz, who is in search of truth after unhappening events. He returns after the death of his father to get to the buried secrets that echo in her mind, with murders that are still not solved. There is a traumatic experience from his family with supernatural elements, featuring numerous twists in the story. This series shows the roller coaster ride of mysteries and untangled truths with emotions.

When and Where to Watch

Lazarus released on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. The viewers who have a subscription to it can watch online at their convenience.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer of Lazarus gives a picture of the haunted world of Sam Claffin, who plays the role of Joel Lazarus. There is a scene in which his father dies in a mysterious condition and leaves a note saying, It's not over.

Joel sees it when he comes back home. He investigates and finds something similar to the previous murder of his sister and many other cases which are not been solved. He gets haunted by these visions and many memories which are buried. Joel discovers something that blurs the line between life and death.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Sam Claffin in the lead with other actors, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome, Kate Ashfield, Karla Crome and others. The series is made and written by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst.

Reception

The reviews are mixed by critics and viewers, with an IMDb rating of 6.2 out of 10. Harlan Coben fans of the previous stories can see the emotional depth and twists that are very shocking.