Ek Chatur Naar Starts Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Neil Nitin Mukesh's Dark Comedy Thriller

Ek Chatur Naar is a quirky thriller-comedy about a clever widow who takes on a corrupt tycoon through a risky blackmail scheme.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2025 11:35 IST
Ek Chatur Naar Starts Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Neil Nitin Mukesh's Dark Comedy Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ek Chatur Naar is streaming on Netflix India.

Highlights
  • Ek Chatur Naar is a suspenseful thriller-comedy streaming on Netflix Indi
  • Stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla
  • Directed by Umesh Shukla and produced under Merry Go Round Studios
Umesh Shukla of the 2012 hit comedy-drama Oh My God fame is back with what he does best—a cop-thriller-comedy, Ek Chatur Naar, which released in theatres earlier this year and streams on Netflix India from November 7. Starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the film charts the story of Mamta, a seemingly naive yet feisty widow in small-town India who stumbles upon the phone of a corrupt tycoon and sets out to reap cash for her family with an insanely risky blackmail plan. Filled with darkly comic turns and psychological drama and suspense, Ek Chatur Naar is a compelling combination of Shukla's humour and heart.

When and Where to Watch Ek Chatur Naar

Ek Chatur Naar is streaming on Netflix India. Viewers can begin watching it starting November 7, 2025, after it hits theatres in September. This thriller-comedy is available on Netflix if you have a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Ek Chatur Naar

The trailer highlights Mamta's smart and bold moves as she gets embroiled into a high-profile game of power, betrayal and blackmail. What starts as a tiny chance turns into an ongoing fight against corrupted power with one surprise after another. Combining in it the right doses of suspense, humour, and drama, the film succeeds at focusing on both Mamta's intelligence as well as her audacity, even while keeping audiences entertained with so many quirky, darkly comic moments.

Cast and Crew of Ek Chatur Naar

The lead cast is Divya Khosla as Mamta and Neil Nitin Mukesh as the high-tech typhoon who's boss, with Chhaya Kadam, Rajat Bhatt, Heli Daruwala and Rajniesh Duggall in supporting parts. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla and produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, Ashish Wagh and Umesh Shukla under Merry Go Round Studios. Castro from the fact that the movie will be redistributed to Netflix India.

Reception of Ek Chatur Naar

Ek Chatur Naar had a mixed response from critics and audiences with respect to its theatrical release and has an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

