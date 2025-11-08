After three months of theatre streaming of Thalavara, now we can see it in homes through OTT platform streaming. Arjun Ashokan is leading the film by highlighting the dark world of hypocrisy. Written and directed by Akhil Anilkumar, it is a movie filmed against a subtle backdrop. The story shows a simple boy suffering from vitiligo but stuffed with lots of hope. He wants to be an actor and faces the harsh reality of the world. There is sensitivity and discrimination at the same time in society. The movie gives a narrative which is moving and resilient.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch Thalavara online on the OTT after its theatre run for almost two months. Viewers can watch it on Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription.

Trailer and Plot

Thalavara is a movie that talks about a sensitive skin condition, Vitiligo. The story takes you to a man suffering from this condition, who is a Jyotish, residing in Palakkad, Kerala. There are hurdles in his way when he wishes to act in films as a hero. He doubts himself for these dreams set by him, and is also unable to let his family understand. After Sandhya, the love of life enters his journey, she starts making him believe in his dreams and living up to them and throwing away the thought of self doubt and what society thinks of him.

Cast and Crew

Thalavara includes the actors leading with Arjun Ashokan and then Abhiram Radhakrishnan Ashokan, Devadarshini Chetan, Revathi Sarma and Ashwath Lal playing important roles. The movie has been penned and directed by Akhi Anilkumar. Shebin Backer and Mahesh Narayan have produced Thalavaara.

Reception

Thalavara has been liked by the public for its different concept and for such a sensitive topic. IMDB rating for this movie is 7.1 out of 10.