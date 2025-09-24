Technology News
Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With HyperIsland and New AI-Powered Features

Xiaomi unveiled HyperOS 3 during its September 2025 launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, introduces HyperIsland

Highlights
  • HyperOS 3 update will be first rolled out to the Xiaomi 15 series
  • Xiaomi 17 series is expected to run HyperOS 3 out of the box
  • The user interface is built on Android 16
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 was unveiled on Wednesday during the Chinese smartphone maker's September 2025 launch. The new user interface has been built on top of Android 16, bringing new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to Xiaomi devices. The upcoming Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max are expected to run HyperOS 3 out of the box, while older models will get it via an OTA update.

HyperOS 3 Brings HyperIsland, HyperAI to Xiaomi Phones

The Android 16-based HyperOS 3 introduces HyperIsland, which resembles Apple's Dynamic Island. The new HyperIsland will show important information notifications at a glance. Users will be able to track live activities directly from their home screen. It is claimed to improve multitasking on Xiaomi phones. The HyperIsland will also show the speed at which a user's phone is charging when they plug in their handset.

It brings a “dual-island” design, which will let Xiaomi smartphone owners switch, expand, and manage apps and tasks without having to leave the screen that a user is on. For example, while recording audio, people can switch to a floating window when they wish to. It will also show music controls, calls, charging status, and schedules at the top of the display.

The new Android 16-based user interface will also introduce a new suite of AI features with HyperAI. It introduces AI writing tools, like smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode. Users can also ask HyperAI to change the writing style and tone of text messages and emails with the help of HyperAI. It also supports AI Speed Recognition, which can enhance the quality of an audio recording, real-time transcription, and generate summaries from the audio file.

Xiaomi also introduces AI Search with HyperAI, enabling users to summarise search results, search on-device content, and get AI-generated answers to specific queries. HyperOS 3 update will also integrate Gallery Search, which is claimed to help users search for a specific image within 10 categories, like food and landscape.

On top of this, the HyperOS 3 update also brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers and AI Cinematic Lock Screen to Xiaomi devices. Users can turn still images into dynamic wallpapers with the new feature. Xiaomi has redesigned the home screen with the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update.

HyperOS 3 Roll Out Schedule

Xiaomi will start rolling out the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update in October. The newly launched Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T, Watch S4 (41mm), and Smart Band 10 will run the user interface out of the box. In October and November, the Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Redmi Note 14 series, Poco F7 series, and Poco X7 series will receive the OTA update first. Apart from the phones, the Xiaomi Pad Mini and Pad Mini 7 series will also get updated by November.

Later in November and December, the Xiaomi 14 series, along with Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15, and Redmi 14C, will start receiving the HyperOS 3 update. Meanwhile, the older devices, including the Xiaomi 13 series, Redmi Pad Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 series, will be updated with the new Android 16-based user interface by March 2026.

Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, HyperOS 3 launch, HyperOS 3, Android 16, Xiaomi
