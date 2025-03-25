The Root Network (TRN), a metaverse-focused Web3 platform, launched its “TRN Odyssey” initiative on March 24. Designed to support promising Web3 gaming projects on the TRN Layer-1 blockchain, the programme has a funding pool of $10 million (roughly Rs. 85 crore) allocated by TRN Labs, which oversees the blockchain's ecosystem. Web3 game developers are invited to apply for a place in the programme.

Key Details About TRN Odyssey

Blockchain game developers can secure investments ranging from $10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.5 lakh) to $1 million (about Rs. 8 crore) through this initiative.

In a tweet thread, TRN Labs explained that small to mid-sized gaming projects can apply for Root Ignite, while larger-scale developers should sign up for Root Nexus. Ignite provides grants of up to $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore), whereas Nexus offers funding of up to $1 million.

Two funding tracks tailored for every innovator:



:seedling: ROOT Ignite: $10K - $200K grants for ambitious small-to-mid-size gaming projects.

:deciduous_tree: ROOT Nexus: Up to $1M for next-level AAA games and gaming infrastructure. — TRN Labs (@TRNLabs) March 24, 2025

The Odyssey webpage details the application process for game developers. Applicants must first submit a comprehensive form outlining their project. TRN will then conduct internal screenings to shortlist projects for the interview stage, where vision and feasibility will be assessed. After reviewing the interviewed projects, TRN will announce the final selection.

The announcement is tentatively scheduled for Q2 2025, though no specific month —April, May, or June—has been confirmed.

Selected developers will gain access to top-tier venture capital networks and industry mentorship.

“TRN Labs offers grants and strategic opportunities to help winners fast-track their projects. Winners gain exclusive access to premium entertainment connections, including iconic Futureverse IPs like Ready Player One,” the announcement noted.

TRN Labs first disclosed plans for this initiative in February.

Status of Web3 Gaming

As per DappRadar's Blockchain Gaming Yearly Report 2024, the Web3 gaming sector recorded 7.4 million daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) by the end of 2024 — a 421 percent increase since January. The report also noted that on-chain gaming transactions reached 5.7 billion over the year.

Ronin, Polygon, Nebula, and Near Protocol were the most widely used blockchains for gaming, while TRN did not make DappRadar's top ten list. Among the standout blockchain games of 2024 were Pixels, World of Dypians, and Treasure Ship Game.

Despite the sector's rapid growth, blockchain gaming developments remain unpredictable. For example, members of Arbitrum's decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) are reportedly debating the termination of its Web3 gaming fund, citing unsustainability due to market volatility. On the other hand, Walmart is reportedly expanding its presence in metaverse gaming through a partnership with Minecraft. Meanwhile, BNB Chain recently acknowledged that blockchain gaming was overshadowed by memecoins and AI agents in 2024, leading to a slight slowdown in the sector.

A report by the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) predicted that the Web3 gaming industry will see improvements in infrastructure, Web3 integration, AI-based customisation, and interoperability in 2025. Founded in 2018, the BGA calls itself a global non-profit body that advocates blockchain gaming.