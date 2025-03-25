Technology News
English Edition

TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers

TRN Labs has allocated $10 million (roughly Rs. 85 crore) for the initiative.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 19:30 IST
TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers

Photo Credit: X/ @TRNLabs

Selected developers will gain access to elite venture capital networks

Highlights
  • TRN Labs, founded in 2018, focuses on metaverse projects
  • It aims to expand the TRN blockchain's game developer community
  • First batch of Odyssey projects will be announced in Q2 2025
Advertisement

The Root Network (TRN), a metaverse-focused Web3 platform, launched its “TRN Odyssey” initiative on March 24. Designed to support promising Web3 gaming projects on the TRN Layer-1 blockchain, the programme has a funding pool of $10 million (roughly Rs. 85 crore) allocated by TRN Labs, which oversees the blockchain's ecosystem. Web3 game developers are invited to apply for a place in the programme.

Key Details About TRN Odyssey

Blockchain game developers can secure investments ranging from $10,000 (roughly Rs. 8.5 lakh) to $1 million (about Rs. 8 crore) through this initiative.

In a tweet thread, TRN Labs explained that small to mid-sized gaming projects can apply for Root Ignite, while larger-scale developers should sign up for Root Nexus. Ignite provides grants of up to $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore), whereas Nexus offers funding of up to $1 million.

The Odyssey webpage details the application process for game developers. Applicants must first submit a comprehensive form outlining their project. TRN will then conduct internal screenings to shortlist projects for the interview stage, where vision and feasibility will be assessed. After reviewing the interviewed projects, TRN will announce the final selection.

The announcement is tentatively scheduled for Q2 2025, though no specific month —April, May, or June—has been confirmed.

Selected developers will gain access to top-tier venture capital networks and industry mentorship.

“TRN Labs offers grants and strategic opportunities to help winners fast-track their projects. Winners gain exclusive access to premium entertainment connections, including iconic Futureverse IPs like Ready Player One,” the announcement noted.

TRN Labs first disclosed plans for this initiative in February.

Status of Web3 Gaming

As per DappRadar's Blockchain Gaming Yearly Report 2024, the Web3 gaming sector recorded 7.4 million daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) by the end of 2024 — a 421 percent increase since January. The report also noted that on-chain gaming transactions reached 5.7 billion over the year.

Ronin, Polygon, Nebula, and Near Protocol were the most widely used blockchains for gaming, while TRN did not make DappRadar's top ten list. Among the standout blockchain games of 2024 were Pixels, World of Dypians, and Treasure Ship Game.

Despite the sector's rapid growth, blockchain gaming developments remain unpredictable. For example, members of Arbitrum's decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) are reportedly debating the termination of its Web3 gaming fund, citing unsustainability due to market volatility. On the other hand, Walmart is reportedly expanding its presence in metaverse gaming through a partnership with Minecraft. Meanwhile, BNB Chain recently acknowledged that blockchain gaming was overshadowed by memecoins and AI agents in 2024, leading to a slight slowdown in the sector.

A report by the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) predicted that the Web3 gaming industry will see improvements in infrastructure, Web3 integration, AI-based customisation, and interoperability in 2025. Founded in 2018, the BGA calls itself a global non-profit body that advocates blockchain gaming.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, TRN, The Root Network, Web3, Blockchain Gaming
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
ADGM, Chainlink Sign MoU to Explore Compliant Tokenisation Rules, Cross-Chain Interoperability

Related Stories

TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  2. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 13T Display, Battery Details Tipped; Could Launch in April
  4. Boat Storm Infinity With Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
  7. Apple's AirPods Max to Gain Low-Latency, Lossless Audio Modes in April
  8. Vivo X Fold 4 Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online Again
  9. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Said to Be Series' Second Biggest Launch Ever
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Three Rear Cameras, Larger Battery Reportedly Under Testing
  3. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Unveiled China; Bears Striking Resemblance to Apple Vision Pro
  4. Vivo X Fold 4 May Launch in Q3 2025; Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. TRN Odyssey Programme Goes Live, Opens Funding Opportunities for Web3 Game Developers
  6. ADGM, Chainlink Sign MoU to Explore Compliant Tokenisation Rules, Cross-Chain Interoperability
  7. Samsung Ordered to Pay $601 Million in Back Taxes in India, Penalties Over Telecom Imports
  8. Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  9. Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities
  10. Government Ends Import Duty for Items Needed to Make EV Batteries, Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »