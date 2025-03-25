The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has signed an MoU with Chainlink to enhance Web3 awareness and explore advanced blockchain use cases. Announced on March 24, the partnership marks ADGM's deeper engagement with Web3 solutions, focusing on cross-chain interoperability and tokenised asset utility. Chainlink will contribute its technical expertise and industry insights to support the research. Based on their findings, both entities plan to propose regulatory frameworks for blockchain adoption.

ADGM, an international financial center in Abu Dhabi, introduced a virtual asset regulatory framework in 2018 and is now home to over 2,000 companies. Meanwhile, Chainlink is a decentralised oracle network that connects smart contracts with off-chain data.

As part of the partnership, Chainlink has committed to providing its advanced suite of services to enhance the utility of tokenized assets while ensuring compliance, ADGM stated in its announcement.

Angie Walker, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs has hinted that the partnership will focus on incubating and sustaining projects around tokenisation within the ADGM.

“Our alliance will elevate the blockchain ecosystem in the UAE, driving innovation and adoption,” Walker said.

This development comes as interest in asset tokenisation surges in the UAE. Tokenised assets—physical properties converted into blockchain-based digital tokens—enable fractional ownership, enhance liquidity, and simplify trading. Market analytics firm Mordor Intelligence estimates that the global asset tokenisation market could reach $2.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,78,34,991 crore) in 2025 and exceed $13.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 11,57,50,069 crore) by 2030.

Just last week, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) said it plans to explore real estate tokenisation, aiming to streamline property transactions.

Under the MoU, ADGM and Chainlink will collaborate on regulatory discussions and educational initiatives. In the coming months, they plan to host a series of events and workshops to inform businesses and retail investors about the evolving tokenisation landscape.

“By collaborating with Chainlink, we are aiming to set a global benchmark that spearheads transparency, security, and trust across the blockchain space,” said Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority. The topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also be on the agenda for the two parties.

The UAE government is planning to revamp several of its private and public services with blockchain technologies. It has also initiated pro-Web3 talks with the US.