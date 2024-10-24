Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Big-Screen Smart TVs

Customers can also make purchases wish ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC debit and credit cards to avail of additional discounts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 17:14 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Big-Screen Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jens Kreuter

You can purchase discounted smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, Xiaomi, and TCL

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is underway
  • Several premium smart TV models are now available at lower prices
  • Customers can also get discounts with eligible bank cards
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is here with several deals, discounts and offers on various consumer electronics devices, including smart TVs. The ongoing sale event is arguably the best time to upgrade your smart TV to a premium, big-screen model, as there are several discounts available on TVs from Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and other manufacturers. Meanwhile, making a purchase with an eligible bank card can help you lower your final purchase price during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Bank Discounts

If you complete your transactions with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC bank cards during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. In addition, several premium smart TV models that are currently discounted during the sale can be purchased with no-cost EMIs.   

Top Premium Big-Screen Smart TV Deals During the Amazon Diwali Special Sale

Here's our list of handpicked deals on big-screen premium smart TVs that you can avail of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale. Keep in mind that these prices do not include the eligible bank offers, so check individual product listings on the e-commerce website to see which offers you can avail of while purchasing your next smart TV.

Product Name Listed Price Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony Bravia 7 65-inch 4K Mini LED TV Rs. 2,99,900 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now
Hisense Q7N Series 85-inch 4K QLED TV Rs. 2,99,999 Rs. 1,69,999 Buy Now
Vu Masterpiece Series 75-inch 4K QLED TV Rs. 1,35,000 Rs. 98,990 Buy Now
Samsung D Series 75-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart TV Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 98,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 3 75-inch 4K LED Smart TV Rs. 1,64,900 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now
Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
Toshiba C450NP Series 85-inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 2,79,999 Rs. 1,49,999 Buy Now
TCL C655 Series 85-inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 5,09,990 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test Launches Next Week, PS Plus Members Get Early Access
Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Become Southeast Asia's Blockchain Hub

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Big-Screen Smart TVs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  2. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  3. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  5. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  6. OnePlus 13's Cameras Detailed Ahead of the Phone's Debut Next Week
  7. Garmin Fenix 8 Series With Up to 48 Days Battery Life Debut in India
  8. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant
  2. Google DeepMind SynthID AI Watermarking Technology Open-Sourced to Businesses and Developers
  3. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  4. Ubisoft Returns to NFT Gaming With Launch of Champion Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles 
  5. Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400, Up to Four 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Become Southeast Asia's Blockchain Hub
  7. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Begin in December Ahead of Expected Debut in 2025: Kuo
  8. Qualcomm Partners With Mistral to Bring On-Device AI Models to Devices Powered By Snapdragon Chipsets
  9. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Official Images Reveal Leica Camera System
  10. Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »