Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale is here with several deals, discounts and offers on various consumer electronics devices, including smart TVs. The ongoing sale event is arguably the best time to upgrade your smart TV to a premium, big-screen model, as there are several discounts available on TVs from Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and other manufacturers. Meanwhile, making a purchase with an eligible bank card can help you lower your final purchase price during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Bank Discounts

If you complete your transactions with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC bank cards during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. In addition, several premium smart TV models that are currently discounted during the sale can be purchased with no-cost EMIs.

Top Premium Big-Screen Smart TV Deals During the Amazon Diwali Special Sale

Here's our list of handpicked deals on big-screen premium smart TVs that you can avail of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale. Keep in mind that these prices do not include the eligible bank offers, so check individual product listings on the e-commerce website to see which offers you can avail of while purchasing your next smart TV.

Product Name Listed Price Sale Price Amazon Link Sony Bravia 7 65-inch 4K Mini LED TV Rs. 2,99,900 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now Hisense Q7N Series 85-inch 4K QLED TV Rs. 2,99,999 Rs. 1,69,999 Buy Now Vu Masterpiece Series 75-inch 4K QLED TV Rs. 1,35,000 Rs. 98,990 Buy Now Samsung D Series 75-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart TV Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 98,990 Buy Now Sony Bravia 3 75-inch 4K LED Smart TV Rs. 1,64,900 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now Toshiba C450NP Series 85-inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 2,79,999 Rs. 1,49,999 Buy Now TCL C655 Series 85-inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 5,09,990 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now

