Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Vivo NEXT 2026 in India

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition runs on Vivo's OriginOS Vision, a platform developed specifically for mixed reality.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 14:18 IST
Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Vivo NEXT 2026 in India

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo mixed reality headset (pictured) closely resembles Apple Vision Pro

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can experience the headset across 15 zones in 10 cities in India
  • It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset
  • The headset offers a Cinema Mode equivalent to a 120-foot screen
Advertisement

Vivo showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality headset at its Vivo NEXT event in India on Tuesday. The headset is advertised as a spatial computing device. It sports dual Micro-OLED displays with eye tracking and gesture-based controls. The mixed reality headset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform and runs Vivo's OriginOS Vision. While pricing and availability details remain under wraps, customers will be able to experience Vivo Vision Discovery Edition at Vivo stores across the country.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Showcased

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition is a mixed reality headset that combines virtual and augmented reality experiences. It was previously introduced in China earlier this year. The headset tips the scales at 398g and measures 83mm in height and 40mm in thickness. It uses a padded headband and offers multiple light-seal and foam-padding options for fit and comfort.

The mixed reality headset sports dual binocular Micro-OLED displays with an 8K resolution. The screens offer a resolution of 3,840x3,552 pixels per eye. The displays cover 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and offer a Delta E of less than 2. The Vision Discovery Edition is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Vivo says the chipset enables up to 2.5 times higher GPU performance and eight times higher AI performance compared to the previous generation platform.

The headset also supports ultra-low-latency passthrough. For interaction, the headset uses a combination of cameras and depth sensors. Vivo says its eye-tracking system can achieve 1.5-degree precision, while its hand and finger gesture recognition system supports 26 degrees of freedom. The headset has a vertical tracking range of 175 degrees. This, as per the company, allows users to interact with virtual elements using hand movements and pinch gestures rather than relying solely on physical controllers.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition runs on Vivo's OriginOS Vision, a platform developed specifically for mixed reality. Among the highlighted use cases is the Vivo Vision Cinema Mode. As the name suggests, it can create a virtual screen equivalent to a 120-foot cinema display. Apart from this, it can also be used for live sports and esports viewing, gaming, and other entertainment experiences.

While it is not available for purchase in India as of now, the company says users can experience it across 15 experience zones in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Dehradun, Patna, and Nagpur.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Vision Discovery Edition, Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Features, Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Specifications, Mixed Reality Headset
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
JBL Live Beam 4 Review: Great Sound Meets a Clever Touchscreen Case
Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Vivo NEXT 2026 in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Gets Rs. 6,000 Price Hike in India, Gets Costlier Globally
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Colour Options Leaked Online
  3. Vivo V80 Launches in India With These Features
  4. Xiaomi Festive Offers to Bring Discounts to These Xiaomi and Redmi Devices
  5. Vivo X Fold 6 Launched in India With 8.02-Inch Foldable Display, 6,900mAh Battery
  6. Vivo S2 FE Launched in India With 10,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Announces Up to 58 Percent Discount on Laptops During Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales
  2. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC
  3. Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Launched in India With 120-Inch Projection, Google TV: Price, Specifications
  4. Virtuals Protocol Adds AI-Powered Trading Through New iOS App
  5. OpenAI to Add Invisible Watermarks to ChatGPT Text in EU; Set to Test New Ad Format
  6. Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Mixed Reality Headset Showcased at Vivo NEXT 2026 in India
  7. Vivo V80 Launched in India With 144Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo S2 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC, 10,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo X Fold 6 Launched in India With 8.02-Inch Foldable Display, 6,900mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Hellblade Developer Ninja Theory Hit With Layoffs as Studio Faces Closure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »