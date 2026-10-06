Vivo showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality headset at its Vivo NEXT event in India on Tuesday. The headset is advertised as a spatial computing device. It sports dual Micro-OLED displays with eye tracking and gesture-based controls. The mixed reality headset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform and runs Vivo's OriginOS Vision. While pricing and availability details remain under wraps, customers will be able to experience Vivo Vision Discovery Edition at Vivo stores across the country.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Showcased

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition is a mixed reality headset that combines virtual and augmented reality experiences. It was previously introduced in China earlier this year. The headset tips the scales at 398g and measures 83mm in height and 40mm in thickness. It uses a padded headband and offers multiple light-seal and foam-padding options for fit and comfort.

The mixed reality headset sports dual binocular Micro-OLED displays with an 8K resolution. The screens offer a resolution of 3,840x3,552 pixels per eye. The displays cover 94 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and offer a Delta E of less than 2. The Vision Discovery Edition is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Vivo says the chipset enables up to 2.5 times higher GPU performance and eight times higher AI performance compared to the previous generation platform.

The headset also supports ultra-low-latency passthrough. For interaction, the headset uses a combination of cameras and depth sensors. Vivo says its eye-tracking system can achieve 1.5-degree precision, while its hand and finger gesture recognition system supports 26 degrees of freedom. The headset has a vertical tracking range of 175 degrees. This, as per the company, allows users to interact with virtual elements using hand movements and pinch gestures rather than relying solely on physical controllers.

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition runs on Vivo's OriginOS Vision, a platform developed specifically for mixed reality. Among the highlighted use cases is the Vivo Vision Cinema Mode. As the name suggests, it can create a virtual screen equivalent to a 120-foot cinema display. Apart from this, it can also be used for live sports and esports viewing, gaming, and other entertainment experiences.

While it is not available for purchase in India as of now, the company says users can experience it across 15 experience zones in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Dehradun, Patna, and Nagpur.