Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition With 50GB Free Data Launched in India: Specifications, Price

This collaboration between Poco and Airtel brings 50GB of free data to consumers, with an additional discount of up to Rs. 750 also on offer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C61 was launched in India on March 26

Highlights
  • Poco and Airtel collaborate to launch Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition
  • The smartphone comes with 50GB free prepaid data
  • It can be purchased on Flipkart starting July 17 at 12pm IST
Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition was launched in India on Monday. With this launch, Poco has partnered with Indian telecom operator Airtel to bundle a prepaid subscription and special offers with the smartphone. Consequently, buyers will be able to take advantage of free data and additional discounts on the handset. Notably, Poco C61 made its debut in India on March 26 and this recent addition is a new variant added to the lineup, without any noticeable change to its specifications.

Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition Price in India

Poco C61 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999. However, buyers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount and buy the smartphone for Rs. 5,999. The regular Poco C61 variant retails for Rs. 6,499. The smartphone has been launched in three colourways: Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green. It is available in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration and can be purchased on Flipkart starting July 17 at 12pm IST.

This collaboration between Poco and Airtel brings 50GB of free data to consumers, with an additional discount of up to Rs. 750 also on offer. Buyers can also avail of five percent cashback on transactions made through a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The smartphone is locked to an Airtel Prepaid SIM for a period of 18 months.

Poco C61 Specifications

Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1650×720 pixels. The panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and supports up to 500 nits peak brightness. It gets Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek G36 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 in-built storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on MIUI based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging.

Further reading: Poco C61, Poco C61 price in India, Poco C61 specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
