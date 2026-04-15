Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $74,100 Following Pullback From Recent Rally

Bitcoin traded near $74,100 (roughly Rs. 69.17 lakh) on Wednesday, after easing from a recent rally that pushed it close to the $76,000 mark. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world is going through a period of consolidation right now. Even though institutions and whales are buying a lot of it, profit booking is keeping prices from going up any further. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.17 lakh), reflecting mild pressure across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 69 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2.20 lakh, as per the latest figures on the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

The world's most widely used digital asset is currently trading within the $73,000–$76,000 (roughly Rs. 68.11 lakh–Rs. 70.91 lakh) range, as investors weigh macro developments and shifting liquidity conditions. Analysts note that while accumulation trends remain strong, short-term price action continues to be influenced by profit-taking and global cues.

Bitcoin Holds Gains as Market Balances Profit Booking and Accumulation

Mirroring BTC and Ether, altcoins have also shown mixed behaviour. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $615.37 (roughly Rs. 57,42,319), while Solana (SOL) traded near $83.50 (roughly Rs. 7,791). XRP hovered around $1.35 (roughly Rs. 126), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09347 (roughly Rs. 8.72).

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, commented on the recent price action and said, “Bitcoin recently reached a one-month high of $76,000 (roughly Rs. 70.91 lakh) before easing back to around $74,500 (roughly Rs. 69.53 lakh). The rally was supported by softer US PPI data, but the pullback shows that investors are leaning towards profit booking during rallies. Despite this, large investors continue to buy, with whale wallets adding 27,652 BTC in a single day, showing strong confidence.”

From a broader market perspective, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC finally broke through the $73,000 ceiling, pushing above $75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.98 lakh), its highest print since the Iran war began in late February. The trigger was Trump signaling openness to fresh Tehran talks, which knocked Brent back to $98 (roughly Rs. 98) and wiped out the S&P's entire war drawdown [...] With the ceasefire expiring next week and Hormuz still blockaded, the market will keep reacting to headlines.”

Offering a structural view of the market, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin's move into April 15 reflects a macro-led stabilisation rather than a clear shift in underlying crypto demand [...] Avoid chasing rallies near resistance. Focus on staggered entries, disciplined position sizing, and clear risk management until a decisive breakout or breakdown emerges.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase despite recent gains, with Bitcoin needing to sustain above the $76,000 (roughly Rs. 70.9 lakh) level to confirm stronger upward momentum. In comparison, the $72,800 (roughly Rs. 67.9 lakh) zone continues to act as key support in the near term.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.