Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion

Nike Air Max Dn8 will be available at SNKRS and select retail outlets in a Hyper Pink colourway starting February 6.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Nike

Air Max Dn8 have been unveiled in a Hyper Pink colourway that will go on sale shortly

Highlights
  • Nike Air Max Dn8 features dual-pressured air units for better cushioning
  • A global release in red is scheduled for March 6 on Nike’s site
  • More men’s, women’s, and kids’ colorus are confirmed to launch later
Nike, the multinational sportswear and sneakers brand, has unveiled the Air Max Dn8 with upgraded Dynamic Air technology featuring dual-pressured air units. Building upon the Air Max Dn from last year which introduced this technology, the company has now expanded it to the full length of the foot, claiming to deliver better cushioning, flow, sensation, and motion whilst maintaining a low-profile package. Nike says it is inviting athletes and sneaker fans to explore its latest experiment; Air Max Dn8 ahead of its launch.

Notably, the San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wenbanyama was first spotted wearing a then-mysterious Air Max Dn8 in Paris during the NBA Global Games series last week.

Nike Air Max Dn8 Availability

Nike Air Max Dn8 will be available at SNKRS and select retail outlets in a Hyper Pink colourway starting February 6. Its global launch will happen on March 6 in a red colourway and will be offered through the Nike website.

Further, the company says it will also introduce additional men's, women's and kids' colourways in the following weeks.

Nike Air Max Dn8 Features

Announcing the Air Max Dn8, Jonathan Kosenick, Lead Designer, Men's Sportswear at Nike said, “For the Dn8, we wanted to be lower to the ground. We wanted to feel more Air. We wanted to improve transition.” Nike says Air Max Dn8's Dynamic Air system leverages two air units and eight tubes along the silhouette which create a pressurised and sustained flow from the heel to the forefoot. There are two pressurised chambers, with two tubes each.

While the front tube mirrors its rear counterpart, it is set at a lower 5 psi pressure, in contrast to the 15 psi pressure of the rear tubes in the Dynamic Air system.

This system allows for optimal cushioning and heel-to-toe propulsion, “[...] delivering a much bouncier, springier sensation that channels a Nike performance footwear approach into a shoe you want to wear every day.”

Meanwhile, the upper portion of the shoe is made of soft, breathable “elevated” materials with a mesh which, Nike claims, can deliver a premium feel while maintaining durability.

Nike Air Max Dn8, Nike Air Max Dn8 availability, Nike, Nike Air Max
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
