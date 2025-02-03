Apple Intelligence will soon support more languages including support for localised English for India. The announcement was made by CEO Tim Cook during the company's fiscal Q1 2025 earnings call. The Cupertino-based tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) features suite is currently available in only the English language, but the company plans to expand support to more languages starting in April. While Hindi is among these new languages, the company will introduce support for India-specific English language with an over-the-air update.

Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages

During the quarterly earnings call, Cook announced, “We're excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April.” The CEO also revealed revenue details of the company and called the October-December 2024 period “our best quarter ever”. Notably, Apple claimed to have generated a revenue of $124.3 billion (roughly Rs. 10.8 lakh crores).

Apple's first quarter of the current fiscal year was marked by the launch of the iPhone 16 series, where Apple Intelligence was a major talking point. However, the AI features did not roll out till the iOS 18.1 update in December, and they still support only the English language (localised for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and the US).

Cook addressed the issue and announced that starting in April, the company's AI suite will support multiple new languages. These include Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Apple's support page also states support for additional languages will be added, but these were not mentioned. Notably, Hindi is not part of the planned expansion.

Apple Intelligence is currently available with the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro models, iPad models with A17 Pro or M1 and newer, and Mac devices with M1 and newer. These features only work when the device is set to one of the supported languages and there is 7GB of storage available.

Some of the AI-powered features available with Apple Intelligence include Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, Clean Up in Photos, natural language search in Photos, Notification Summaries, Priority Messages in Mail, Smart Replies in Mail and Messages, ChatGPT integration within Siri, and more.