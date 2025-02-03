Realme P3 Pro had recently started doing rounds of the rumour mill. The company has now confirmed that the Realme P3 Pro 5G handset will launch in India as part of the Realme P3 5G series. The phone will be equipped with AI-backed GT Boost features which are expected to assist users enhance their gaming experiences. The same GT Boost gaming technology will also come to the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in November 2024.

Realme P3 Pro 5G to Launch in India With GT Boost Gaming Technology

Realme P3 Pro 5G will launch in India soon as part of the Realme P3 5G series, the company confirmed in a press release. The handset is teased to offer high and stable frame rate as well as seamless touch accuracy during gaming. It is also said to feature optimised device temperature, stable network connectivity, and offer efficient battery use.

A live Flipkart microsite for the Realme P3 5G series confirms that the Realme P3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site, alongside the official Realme e-store. An X post claims that the Pro version of the handset will be equipped with GT Boost, which is claimed to offer high speed, "ultra-smooth" performance, and is said to provide "optimised BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) performance."

The GT Boost feature by Realme is said to introduce AI-based optimisations that are said to enhance the gaming performance of the handset like increased touch response, reduced lag, power-efficient smooth performances and more. Notably, the feature will begin to roll out to Realme GT 7 Pro users in India starting this month.

Realme noted that together with Krafton, the BGMI developer, it has set six tournament benchmarks after 40,000 minutes of testing over 60 days, including "smoother gameplay, high frame rate support, optimised battery efficiency, advanced cooling, stable connectivity, and ultra-responsive touch controls."

Previous reports suggested that the Realme P3 Pro with the model number RMX5032 will launch in India in the third week of February, that is between February 17 and February 26. It is tipped to come with support for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is expected to succeed the Realme P2 Pro 5G, which was introduced in the country in September 2024.

