Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is anticipated to take place on July 10. As we inch closer to the rumoured launch timeline, the specifications of the upcoming wearable lineup have leaked on the Web. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra are said to be powered by a 3nm processor. The former is likely to be offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes while the latter could only be available in 47mm.

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra specifications (leaked)

A report by Android Headlines spilled some details about the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. Samsung will reportedly pack a 3nm processor on the Galaxy Watch 7 series instead of the 5nm chipset in the Galaxy Watch 6. They are likely to offer 32GB of storage. The brand could position the Ultra model against Apple's Watch Ultra 2.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will be reportedly available in a 47mm dial size with a Titanium case. It could be offered in beige, grey, and silver shades with a display tipped to deliver 3,000 nits peak brightness similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The wearable is said to have a 10ATM water resistance certification, MIL-STD-810H durability, and IP58 rating. It could get a 590mAh battery, the same as that of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It is said to be available in a single LTE and Bluetooth variant.

Galaxy Watch 7 specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Galaxy Watch 7 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes with green and cream colour options. The case of the wearable is said to use Samsung's Armor Aluminum 2 while the glass is said to be made of sapphire crystal. It is said to retain 5 ATM, IP68 with MIL-STD-810H certified build of its predecessor. The 40mm model is said to feature a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm variant could get a 425mAh battery. It could get a 2,000 nit peak brightness display.

