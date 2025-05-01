Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases This Week (April 28 - May 4): Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More

The OTT is set to release the new movies and web series for the viewers to watch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 15:16 IST
OTT Releases This Week (April 28 - May 4): Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More

New OTT thrillers, dramas, and Castao drop this weekend—binge-worthy picks ahead!

Highlights
  • This week's OTT releases will include Bromance, Costao, Kull, etc
  • New releases will stream on Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV, Jiohotstar, a
  • Weekend OTT: Costao biopic, Love Kills thriller, and more
Advertisement

As the weekend approaches, you must be waiting for the new releases to binge-watch. This week, the OTT is ready to release some of the most exciting thrillers, fun banters, and drama movies and series. Henceforth, your watchlist has a lot of stuff for the weekend. From light-hearted bromance to a biographical drama - Castao, a range of new releases are hitting your digital screens. Explore the details below.

Top OTT Releases this Week

Check out the top OTT releases for this week:

Bromance

  • Release Date: May 01, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Melvin G.

Bromance is a Malayalam adventure-comedy movie, written and directed by Arun D. Bose. The plot revolves around Binto's, portrayed by Mathew Thomas, elder brother, Shinto (Shyam Mohan), who goes missing. That's when Binto decides to team up with his friends to find him. Will they be able to find him? Watch this light-hearted comedy now.

Costao

  • Release Date: May 01, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5
  • Genre: Biography
  • Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, Kishor Kumar Huli

Based on the story of the customs officer Costao Fernandes, this Zee5 original movie is one of the most anticipated biographies. The story revolves around the journey of most bravest and honest officer, Costao, during his 1990s in Goa, who faces extreme odds while uncovering a gold smuggling mission. Also, he accidentally kills a renowned drug lord while trying to defend himself, which gets him booked for murder charges. His personal and professional life is at stake. How will he let himself out? Watch Costao only on Zee5.

Kull: The Legacy of Raisingghs

  • Release Date: May 02, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Family Drama
  • Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Arslan Goni, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, Rahul Vohra, Ashish Bhatia

The Legacy of Raisingghs is a typical family drama that is a pure blend of conspiracies and high-end Power struggle. This series follows the story of three siblings played by Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar, who struggle to hold the power after the untimely death of the patriarch. But wait, the story doesn't end here - The plot takes a turn when the illegitimate yet eldest son enters to claim his power over this royal family. Who will win this game of power?

Black, White & Grey: Love Kills

  • Release Date: May 02, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Crime-Drama
  • Cast: Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Edward Sonnenblick, Anant Jog

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalam, Black, White & Grey: Love kills is a gripping crime-drama that keeps you hooked on your seat. Based on the journalist Daniel Gary, this web series follows a high-profile serial murder case in Motipur, near Nagpur. Four individuals were killed in December 2020, and as the interview of the accused surfaces, he is set to expose the dark lies behind the murder. The accused, who has not been found yet, will change the parameters of the investigation? What will he reveal? Watch this gripping crime thriller to unveil the story.

Robinhood

  • Release Date: May 02, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5
  • Genre: Action, Comedy
  • Cast: Sreeleela, Nithiin, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage

After hitting the theatres in March, Robinhood, a Telugu action-comedy movie, is set to release on Zee5. The movie follows a modern Robin Hood, who transforms himself to become a bodyguard when he is offered to safeguard a high-profile client. This movie is packed with action sequences, with great humor and comedy. Watch how Robinhood turns himself from stealing to protecting, only on Zee5.

Another Simple Favor

  • Release Date: April 30, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Comedy, Mystery
  • Cast: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Bashir Salahuddin

Another Simple Favor is a comedy mystery movie that revolves around two best friends turned enemies, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively). Five Years ago, Stephanie sent Emily to prison, and years later, Emily is back and has invited Stephanie to be her maid of honour as she is set to marry a rich businessman. Has she forgotten everything and moved on, or is Emily planning to take revenge? Watch this movie to uncover the secrets.

Asterix and Obelix

  • Release Date: April 30, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Animation
  • Cast: Voice by,Alien Chatbat, Gilles Lellouche, Anais Demoustier, Laurent Laffite, Fred Testot

Asterix and Obelix: The Big Fight is a French-language animated series that is set in the time of first millennium. Asterix and Obelix have to fight to save their only independent village, Gaul, before the Romans capture it. Also, their powerful weapon, a magic potion, is destroyed by amnesia. Now, Asterix, Obelix, and the villagers will have to find a way to save their village. Will they be able to make it?

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Fiasco Netlfix April 30, 2025
The Eternaut Netflix April 30, 2025
Exterritorial Netflix April 30, 2025
The Four Seasons Netflix May 01, 2025
The Biggest Fan Netflix May 01, 2025
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime Netflix May 01, 2025
Bad Boy Netflix May 02, 2025
100 Foot Wave Season 3 JioHotstar May 02, 2025
Unseen Season 2 Netflix May 02, 2025
The Brown Heart JioHotstar May 03, 2025
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, Netflix, ioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week (April 28 - May 4): Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  3. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. iPhone Production Said to Have Begun at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  6. Google Teases New Gemini Features Ahead of Google I/O Event
  7. Vivo T3 Ultra Gets Another Price Cut; Goes on Sale at This Price From May 1
#Latest Stories
  1. DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released
  2. Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
  3. Google Is Adding Native Image Editing Capability to the Gemini App
  4. Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
  5. Apple Dealt Stinging Court Defeat on App Store Sales Commissions
  6. Vivo Y19 5G with Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
  8. Malayalam Thriller Kooman Now Streaming in Hindi on UltraPlay
  9. Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »