As the weekend approaches, you must be waiting for the new releases to binge-watch. This week, the OTT is ready to release some of the most exciting thrillers, fun banters, and drama movies and series. Henceforth, your watchlist has a lot of stuff for the weekend. From light-hearted bromance to a biographical drama - Castao, a range of new releases are hitting your digital screens. Explore the details below.

Top OTT Releases this Week

Check out the top OTT releases for this week:

Bromance

Release Date: May 01, 2025

May 01, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Melvin G.

Bromance is a Malayalam adventure-comedy movie, written and directed by Arun D. Bose. The plot revolves around Binto's, portrayed by Mathew Thomas, elder brother, Shinto (Shyam Mohan), who goes missing. That's when Binto decides to team up with his friends to find him. Will they be able to find him? Watch this light-hearted comedy now.

Costao

Release Date: May 01, 2025

May 01, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Biography

Biography Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, Kishor Kumar Huli

Based on the story of the customs officer Costao Fernandes, this Zee5 original movie is one of the most anticipated biographies. The story revolves around the journey of most bravest and honest officer, Costao, during his 1990s in Goa, who faces extreme odds while uncovering a gold smuggling mission. Also, he accidentally kills a renowned drug lord while trying to defend himself, which gets him booked for murder charges. His personal and professional life is at stake. How will he let himself out? Watch Costao only on Zee5.

Kull: The Legacy of Raisingghs

Release Date: May 02, 2025

May 02, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Arslan Goni, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, Rahul Vohra, Ashish Bhatia

The Legacy of Raisingghs is a typical family drama that is a pure blend of conspiracies and high-end Power struggle. This series follows the story of three siblings played by Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar, who struggle to hold the power after the untimely death of the patriarch. But wait, the story doesn't end here - The plot takes a turn when the illegitimate yet eldest son enters to claim his power over this royal family. Who will win this game of power?

Black, White & Grey: Love Kills

Release Date: May 02, 2025

May 02, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Crime-Drama

Crime-Drama Cast: Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Edward Sonnenblick, Anant Jog

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalam, Black, White & Grey: Love kills is a gripping crime-drama that keeps you hooked on your seat. Based on the journalist Daniel Gary, this web series follows a high-profile serial murder case in Motipur, near Nagpur. Four individuals were killed in December 2020, and as the interview of the accused surfaces, he is set to expose the dark lies behind the murder. The accused, who has not been found yet, will change the parameters of the investigation? What will he reveal? Watch this gripping crime thriller to unveil the story.

Robinhood

Release Date: May 02, 2025

May 02, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Sreeleela, Nithiin, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage

After hitting the theatres in March, Robinhood, a Telugu action-comedy movie, is set to release on Zee5. The movie follows a modern Robin Hood, who transforms himself to become a bodyguard when he is offered to safeguard a high-profile client. This movie is packed with action sequences, with great humor and comedy. Watch how Robinhood turns himself from stealing to protecting, only on Zee5.

Another Simple Favor

Release Date: April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Comedy, Mystery Cast: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Bashir Salahuddin

Another Simple Favor is a comedy mystery movie that revolves around two best friends turned enemies, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively). Five Years ago, Stephanie sent Emily to prison, and years later, Emily is back and has invited Stephanie to be her maid of honour as she is set to marry a rich businessman. Has she forgotten everything and moved on, or is Emily planning to take revenge? Watch this movie to uncover the secrets.

Asterix and Obelix

Release Date: April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Animation

Animation Cast: Voice by,Alien Chatbat, Gilles Lellouche, Anais Demoustier, Laurent Laffite, Fred Testot

Asterix and Obelix: The Big Fight is a French-language animated series that is set in the time of first millennium. Asterix and Obelix have to fight to save their only independent village, Gaul, before the Romans capture it. Also, their powerful weapon, a magic potion, is destroyed by amnesia. Now, Asterix, Obelix, and the villagers will have to find a way to save their village. Will they be able to make it?

Other OTT Releases This Week