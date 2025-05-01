As the weekend approaches, you must be waiting for the new releases to binge-watch. This week, the OTT is ready to release some of the most exciting thrillers, fun banters, and drama movies and series. Henceforth, your watchlist has a lot of stuff for the weekend. From light-hearted bromance to a biographical drama - Castao, a range of new releases are hitting your digital screens. Explore the details below.
Top OTT Releases this Week
Check out the top OTT releases for this week:
Bromance
- Release Date: May 01, 2025
- OTT Platform: Sony LIV
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Melvin G.
Bromance is a Malayalam adventure-comedy movie, written and directed by Arun D. Bose. The plot revolves around Binto's, portrayed by Mathew Thomas, elder brother, Shinto (Shyam Mohan), who goes missing. That's when Binto decides to team up with his friends to find him. Will they be able to find him? Watch this light-hearted comedy now.
Costao
- Release Date: May 01, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, Kishor Kumar Huli
Based on the story of the customs officer Costao Fernandes, this Zee5 original movie is one of the most anticipated biographies. The story revolves around the journey of most bravest and honest officer, Costao, during his 1990s in Goa, who faces extreme odds while uncovering a gold smuggling mission. Also, he accidentally kills a renowned drug lord while trying to defend himself, which gets him booked for murder charges. His personal and professional life is at stake. How will he let himself out? Watch Costao only on Zee5.
Kull: The Legacy of Raisingghs
- Release Date: May 02, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Family Drama
- Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Arslan Goni, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, Rahul Vohra, Ashish Bhatia
The Legacy of Raisingghs is a typical family drama that is a pure blend of conspiracies and high-end Power struggle. This series follows the story of three siblings played by Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar, who struggle to hold the power after the untimely death of the patriarch. But wait, the story doesn't end here - The plot takes a turn when the illegitimate yet eldest son enters to claim his power over this royal family. Who will win this game of power?
Black, White & Grey: Love Kills
- Release Date: May 02, 2025
- OTT Platform: Sony LIV
- Genre: Crime-Drama
- Cast: Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Edward Sonnenblick, Anant Jog
Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalam, Black, White & Grey: Love kills is a gripping crime-drama that keeps you hooked on your seat. Based on the journalist Daniel Gary, this web series follows a high-profile serial murder case in Motipur, near Nagpur. Four individuals were killed in December 2020, and as the interview of the accused surfaces, he is set to expose the dark lies behind the murder. The accused, who has not been found yet, will change the parameters of the investigation? What will he reveal? Watch this gripping crime thriller to unveil the story.
Robinhood
- Release Date: May 02, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Cast: Sreeleela, Nithiin, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage
After hitting the theatres in March, Robinhood, a Telugu action-comedy movie, is set to release on Zee5. The movie follows a modern Robin Hood, who transforms himself to become a bodyguard when he is offered to safeguard a high-profile client. This movie is packed with action sequences, with great humor and comedy. Watch how Robinhood turns himself from stealing to protecting, only on Zee5.
Another Simple Favor
- Release Date: April 30, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Comedy, Mystery
- Cast: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Bashir Salahuddin
Another Simple Favor is a comedy mystery movie that revolves around two best friends turned enemies, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively). Five Years ago, Stephanie sent Emily to prison, and years later, Emily is back and has invited Stephanie to be her maid of honour as she is set to marry a rich businessman. Has she forgotten everything and moved on, or is Emily planning to take revenge? Watch this movie to uncover the secrets.
Asterix and Obelix
- Release Date: April 30, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Animation
- Cast: Voice by,Alien Chatbat, Gilles Lellouche, Anais Demoustier, Laurent Laffite, Fred Testot
Asterix and Obelix: The Big Fight is a French-language animated series that is set in the time of first millennium. Asterix and Obelix have to fight to save their only independent village, Gaul, before the Romans capture it. Also, their powerful weapon, a magic potion, is destroyed by amnesia. Now, Asterix, Obelix, and the villagers will have to find a way to save their village. Will they be able to make it?
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|Fiasco
|Netlfix
|April 30, 2025
|The Eternaut
|Netflix
|April 30, 2025
|Exterritorial
|Netflix
|April 30, 2025
|The Four Seasons
|Netflix
|May 01, 2025
|The Biggest Fan
|Netflix
|May 01, 2025
|Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
|Netflix
|May 01, 2025
|Bad Boy
|Netflix
|May 02, 2025
|100 Foot Wave Season 3
|JioHotstar
|May 02, 2025
|Unseen Season 2
|Netflix
|May 02, 2025
|The Brown Heart
|JioHotstar
|May 03, 2025