Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is a documentary film that revolves around the life of Lee Soo Man, who is the founder of SM Entertainment. For those who are unaware, he is the face behind crafting Korean pop culture, shows, and music into the global mainstream culture. Directed by Ting poo, this documentary will take the viewers into the life of Lee Soo Man, and share glimpses from behind the scenes. This documentary film is coming on May 13, 2025, only on Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is set to release on May 13, 2025, only on Prime Video. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch the documentary.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

The trailer of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop takes the viewers behind the scenes to exemplify his life in detail. This 107-minute documentary will place the spotlight on the development of SM Entertainment and how Lee Soo Man strategizes to bring the Korean Industry into a global presence. The information presented within the documentary is from Lee Soo Man's personal archives.

The audience will witness how his vision led to the transformation of the Korean Entertainment Industry globally.

Cast and Crew of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

Also known as the “President of Culture”, Lee Soo Man is the lead cast of the show. The director of this documentary is Ting Poo, while the team of producers include himself along with Jane Cha Cutler, Teddy Zee, Elise Peralstein, Trevor Smith and Jenny Turner.

Reception of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is one of the most anticipated documentaries ever, as the viewers are awaiting to indulge in the life of this bold-revolutionary personality who took his country to make a mark on the map.