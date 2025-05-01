Technology News
English Edition

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Watch this bold and visionary journey of Lee Soo Man, who takes the Korean Industry to another level.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 12:20 IST
Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release

Highlights
  • Lee Soo Man: The King of Pop is a documentary based on the life of Lee
  • This documentary will share glimpses from his real-life archives
  • The movie will stream on Prime Video from 13th May 2025
Advertisement

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is a documentary film that revolves around the life of Lee Soo Man, who is the founder of SM Entertainment. For those who are unaware, he is the face behind crafting Korean pop culture, shows, and music into the global mainstream culture. Directed by Ting poo, this documentary will take the viewers into the life of Lee Soo Man, and share glimpses from behind the scenes. This documentary film is coming on May 13, 2025, only on Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is set to release on May 13, 2025, only on Prime Video. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch the documentary.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

The trailer of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop takes the viewers behind the scenes to exemplify his life in detail. This 107-minute documentary will place the spotlight on the development of SM Entertainment and how Lee Soo Man strategizes to bring the Korean Industry into a global presence. The information presented within the documentary is from Lee Soo Man's personal archives.

The audience will witness how his vision led to the transformation of the Korean Entertainment Industry globally.

Cast and Crew of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

Also known as the “President of Culture”, Lee Soo Man is the lead cast of the show. The director of this documentary is Ting Poo, while the team of producers include himself along with Jane Cha Cutler, Teddy Zee, Elise Peralstein, Trevor Smith and Jenny Turner.

Reception of Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop is one of the most anticipated documentaries ever, as the viewers are awaiting to indulge in the life of this bold-revolutionary personality who took his country to make a mark on the map.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, Korean, LeeSooMan, KingofPop, K-Pop, Documentary, PrimeVideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?
iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India

Related Stories

Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Starts Tonight: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone Users Could Soon Get Gemini as an AI Model to Enhance Siri Responses
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched as Soon as This Month
  4. Google Teases New Gemini Features Ahead of Google I/O Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Duolingo Launches 148 AI-Powered Courses Following AI-First Strategy Shift
  2. Malayalam Thriller Kooman Now Streaming in Hindi on UltraPlay
  3. Lee Soo Man: The King of K-Pop OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?
  5. Bitcoin Trades Close to $95,000, Majority Altcoins See Price Reduction as Market Consolidates
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Announced for July with Discounts on Electronics and More
  7. Google Expands NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews Feature in More Than 50 Languages
  8. Google Reportedly in Talks to Bring Gemini Integration to iPhone by the End of This Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Teased; May Debut With Same Main Camera as Galaxy S25 Ultra
  10. Samsung Partners With GSMA to Enable VoLTE by Default on Galaxy Phones With One UI 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »