Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?

Brown Heart explores India’s heart disease crisis with expert insights and real stories. Streaming May 3, 2025, on JioHotstar.

Updated: 1 May 2025 12:18 IST
Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Drs. Nirmal and Renu Joshi, with Brown Heart, spotlight India’s heart health crisis

Highlights
  • Features over 40 medical experts and real patient stories
  • Backed by Joshi Health Foundation and R Motion Pictures
  • Includes voices of Naseeruddin Shah, Meghna Gulzar, Daler Mehndi & more
Brown Heart is a documentary focused on the rising heart issues among the Indian population. It is based on focusing on the heart issues related to the early stage, severe or even fatal ones that put the heart at risk. This documentary depicts the life stories of different people facing heart issues, along with doctors and experts giving advice on every heart concern. Produced by US-based Indian physicians Dr. Nirmal Joshi and Dr. Renu Joshi under Joshi Health Foundation and R Motion Pictures.

When and Where to Watch

This film will be released on May 3, 2025, on the OTT, JioHotstar. Harsha and Hasu P Shah and Madhavi, and Ramesh Bathini have supported Joshi Health Foundation.

What to Expect from Brown Heart

The Brown Heart trailer tells about the insight relating to heart health, and how fat and diabetes trigger heart-related health issues. This film will feature around 40 leading health experts with their strong advice, compelling personal testimonies of the patients and other powerful names from the entertainment domain.

With 70 years of combined experience, Joshi Doctors bring personal vulnerability and clinical insight to not just India, the U.S., UK and other regions. Dr. Renu Joshi tells her own experience and struggle with heart disease. The doctors also suggest strategies and tips to win over heart issues.

Cast and Crew of Brown Heart

The film features the doctors Dr. Nirmal Joshi and Dr. Renu Joshi, with 40 other doctors. It has been produced under the banner of Joshi Health Foundation with R Motion Pictures. Naseeruddin Shah, Daler Mehndi, Meghna Gulzar, Siddhi Idani, and more are the famous personalities who will also be featured in the film with their voices to spread awareness and bring change.

Inspiring Change

The duo said that with JioHostar, if we can help and reach a wider audience by inspiring even a small percentage of the audience after watching the film, our hard work will be worth it, as the current situation is frightening. People are dying in their early 30s or 40s. Our goal is to save the lives of Indians by putting real-life incidents and strong evidence.

 

Brown Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on India's Heart Disease Crisis Online?
