Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Check out the best deals on air conditioners, fridges, and washing machines during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 May 2025 14:25 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Naomi Hébert

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale brings interesting deals on home appliances
  • Customers can get 10 percent instant cashback with HDFC Bank cards
  • One can avail up to 50 percent off on home appliances
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is finally here, and it brings lucrative discounts and deals on various products across various segments. This also makes it the ideal time to buy a new home appliance. Amazon is offering great deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Moreover, customers can also get the best discounts on popular brands like Samsung, Godrej, Panasonic, Daikin, LG, Bosch, and more. So, if you are looking for some best deals, then you have to come to the right place. In this article, we are going to tell you about the best deals you can get on the purchase of home appliances. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

Amazon is offering interesting benefits when purchasing a new air conditioner. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, one can also get bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 with the purchase of a new AC. That said, check out the best deals on popular air conditioners.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (3400SXL RAS.D322PCBIBS) Rs 74,050 Rs 45,990 Buy Now
Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star AC (HSU18K-PYAIR4BN-INV) Rs. 73,500 Rs. 34,740 Buy Now
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AR50F18D1LHNNA) Rs. 56,900 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 73,190 Rs. 35,490 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC) Rs. 58,990 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (123V Vectra CAE) Rs. 61,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Refrigerators

For those looking to buy a new refrigerator, Amazon offers some interesting deals. To start with, customers will get an extra Rs. 10,000 bank discount on the purchase of a new refrigerator. Moreover, one can get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000 and Amazon coupons of up to Rs. 5,000. Users can also get no-cost EMI for as low as Rs. 99 per day.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 653 L Double Door Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL) Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
LG 655 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY) Rs. 1,10,399 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
Haier 596 L Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P) Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,190 Buy Now
Godrej 436 L 2 Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD) Rs. 67,990 Rs. 42,490 Buy Now
IFB 197L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE) Rs. 22,400 Rs. 15,990 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Amazon is also offering big savings on washing machines. Customers can get up to Rs. 5,000 extra bank discount, up to Rs. 3,000 Amazon coupons, and up to Rs. 4,000 exchange offer. Moreover, one can get no-cost EMIs on popular models. That said, check out the best deals on washing machines.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
LG 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) Rs. 53,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Voltas Beko 6.5 Kg Front Loading Washing Machine (WFL6512B7CUSKA/WXV) Rs. 38,990 Rs. 21,490 Buy Now
Panasonic 7.5 Kg Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F75V10LRB) Rs. 35,990 Rs. 26,990 Buy Now
Whirlpool 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW) Rs. 26,450 Rs. 18,790 Buy Now
Midea 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine (MA100W70/G-IN) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
Godrej 6.5 kg Top Loading Washing Machine (WT EON Allure 650 PANMP) Rs. 25,600 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon sale
Crypto Industry Descends on Dubai as Trump Euphoria Recedes
Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search

