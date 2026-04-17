The OTT universe is back with fresh drops, as the new week promises high-voltage entertainment. This week, the stories are set to hit harder, whether edge-of-the-seat thrillers, comedy, or romance dramas. The viewers will be served diverse genres, where there will be something for every mood. From Rajkumar Rao's Toaster to Tapsee Pannu's Assi, and other anticipated releases, there's a lot to watch this week. So, grab your snacks and dive into the fresh releases, as we've curated the list of your next obsession.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Toaster

Release Date: April 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh

Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, Toaster is a dark comedy-crime thriller drama film that revolves around a middle-class perfume seller, whose obsession with saving money keeps creating chaos between him and his wife. However, things take a dark turn when his obsession with a domestic wedding gift gets him entangled in a web of crime. The film further explores themes of greed, high-stakes crime, and dysfunctional relationships.

Matka King

Release Date: April 17th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover

Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King is a crime drama web series that stars Vijay Varma in the lead role. The series follows a middle-class yet clever man, whose aspiration of possessing a dream life turns into reality, after he introduces a Matka number for the common man. The series further explores his journey of building the empire and the challenges he encounters while gaining popularity.

Assi

Release Date: April 17th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Cast: Tapsee Pannu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is an intense investigative thriller drama that revolves around a brutal gang rape of a school teacher, who must fight against the corrupt system, collectively with her lawyer. However, the plot takes a dark turn when the evidence is tampered with, the rapist is granted bail, and a masked man commences the killing. That's when the real battle between justice and revenge begins. The sequences are awakening and leave viewers with chills.

Do Deewane Seher Main

Release Date: April 17th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ayesha Raza, Ila Arun

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, this is a light-hearted romantic drama film that revolves around a corporate professional, Shashank, who crosses paths with a confident girl, Roshni, who is dealing with her social insecurities. As the romance between the two sparks loudly, they are confronted by insecurities, challenges, and self-acceptance. The film takes a toll on modern love in the metro city, while the couple emphasizes accepting the flaws and embracing the relationship through thick and thin.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Release Date: April 16th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Pawan Kalyan,

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, this is an action drama film that revolves around a fearless and suspended cop who lives in a forest and is confronted by a politician-smuggler duo. The film mainly follows the plot from the past and focuses on his face-off with them, after a personal tragedy changes the dynamics for him. The film also explores his love life from the past and exposes a soft side of his character. The sequences are packed with intense action and high-voltage drama.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Release Date: April 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Baharthan, Aksar Ali, Neethu Krishna

Directed by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, this is a mystery thriller film that follows CPO Anand (Aksar Ali), whose transfer to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border ends up getting him trapped in a time loop in the dense forest. The plot then explores Anand and his fellows as they navigate their way to find the missing colleague, but every time they encounter the same occurrences. Now, they must uncover hidden secrets about the haunted forest and how this time loop will be brought to an end.

Pochamma

Release Date: April 17th, 2026

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Cast: Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan

This web series will revolve around an intense character, where themes of supernatural retribution, guilt, and unwavering secrets will be explored. Also, the story will naturally delve deep into the moral dilemmas and uncovered secrets. This show is promised to be packed with high-dose entertainment and chilling supernatural sequences. Furthermore, the series will involve close interactions amongst the characters and a mystical thriller that certainly will keep the audience hooked to their seats.

Euphoria Season 3

Release Date: April 15th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama

Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi

Euphoria is back with a fresh season, where this time, the season will have a five-year jump. The series will revolve around Rue, working as a drug mule for Laurie, only to waive her debts. On the other hand, Cassie and Nate will be married and residing in the suburbs. The plot of this season will explore themes of redemption, addiction, and self-discovery.

Lego: Friends The Next Chapter Season 4

Release Date: April 17th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Family, Animation

Cast: Kathleen Barr, Annie Chen, Glenn Findlay

Directed by Samuel Tourneux, this is a family series that is now arriving with its season four. This season will continue with the adventures of Aloya, Leo, Zac, Liann, Olly, and more. The Heartlake City will feel even more personal growth, while the kids navigate their lives through high school. The plot will consist of different stories and narratives.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week