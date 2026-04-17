The OTT platforms are ready to buzz your digital screens with some of the most anticipated movies and series like Toaster, Assi, Matka King, and more.
The OTT universe is back with fresh drops, as the new week promises high-voltage entertainment. This week, the stories are set to hit harder, whether edge-of-the-seat thrillers, comedy, or romance dramas. The viewers will be served diverse genres, where there will be something for every mood. From Rajkumar Rao's Toaster to Tapsee Pannu's Assi, and other anticipated releases, there's a lot to watch this week. So, grab your snacks and dive into the fresh releases, as we've curated the list of your next obsession.
Release Date: April 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy, Crime
Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh
Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, Toaster is a dark comedy-crime thriller drama film that revolves around a middle-class perfume seller, whose obsession with saving money keeps creating chaos between him and his wife. However, things take a dark turn when his obsession with a domestic wedding gift gets him entangled in a web of crime. The film further explores themes of greed, high-stakes crime, and dysfunctional relationships.
Release Date: April 17th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover
Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King is a crime drama web series that stars Vijay Varma in the lead role. The series follows a middle-class yet clever man, whose aspiration of possessing a dream life turns into reality, after he introduces a Matka number for the common man. The series further explores his journey of building the empire and the challenges he encounters while gaining popularity.
Release Date: April 17th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Cast: Tapsee Pannu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is an intense investigative thriller drama that revolves around a brutal gang rape of a school teacher, who must fight against the corrupt system, collectively with her lawyer. However, the plot takes a dark turn when the evidence is tampered with, the rapist is granted bail, and a masked man commences the killing. That's when the real battle between justice and revenge begins. The sequences are awakening and leave viewers with chills.
Release Date: April 17th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ayesha Raza, Ila Arun
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, this is a light-hearted romantic drama film that revolves around a corporate professional, Shashank, who crosses paths with a confident girl, Roshni, who is dealing with her social insecurities. As the romance between the two sparks loudly, they are confronted by insecurities, challenges, and self-acceptance. The film takes a toll on modern love in the metro city, while the couple emphasizes accepting the flaws and embracing the relationship through thick and thin.
Release Date: April 16th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Pawan Kalyan,
Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, this is an action drama film that revolves around a fearless and suspended cop who lives in a forest and is confronted by a politician-smuggler duo. The film mainly follows the plot from the past and focuses on his face-off with them, after a personal tragedy changes the dynamics for him. The film also explores his love life from the past and exposes a soft side of his character. The sequences are packed with intense action and high-voltage drama.
Release Date: April 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Baharthan, Aksar Ali, Neethu Krishna
Directed by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, this is a mystery thriller film that follows CPO Anand (Aksar Ali), whose transfer to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border ends up getting him trapped in a time loop in the dense forest. The plot then explores Anand and his fellows as they navigate their way to find the missing colleague, but every time they encounter the same occurrences. Now, they must uncover hidden secrets about the haunted forest and how this time loop will be brought to an end.
Release Date: April 17th, 2026
OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
Genre: Supernatural Thriller
Cast: Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan
This web series will revolve around an intense character, where themes of supernatural retribution, guilt, and unwavering secrets will be explored. Also, the story will naturally delve deep into the moral dilemmas and uncovered secrets. This show is promised to be packed with high-dose entertainment and chilling supernatural sequences. Furthermore, the series will involve close interactions amongst the characters and a mystical thriller that certainly will keep the audience hooked to their seats.
Release Date: April 15th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama
Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi
Euphoria is back with a fresh season, where this time, the season will have a five-year jump. The series will revolve around Rue, working as a drug mule for Laurie, only to waive her debts. On the other hand, Cassie and Nate will be married and residing in the suburbs. The plot of this season will explore themes of redemption, addiction, and self-discovery.
Release Date: April 17th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Family, Animation
Cast: Kathleen Barr, Annie Chen, Glenn Findlay
Directed by Samuel Tourneux, this is a family series that is now arriving with its season four. This season will continue with the adventures of Aloya, Leo, Zac, Liann, Olly, and more. The Heartlake City will feel even more personal growth, while the kids navigate their lives through high school. The plot will consist of different stories and narratives.
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|Chitti Thalli
|Etv Win
|April 12th, 2026
|Finding Harry
|JioHotstar
|April 15th, 2026
|Aap Kaise Ho?
|Manorama Max
|April 15th, 2026
|Balls Up
|Amazon Prime Video
|April 15th, 2026
|Margos Got Money Troubles
|Apple TV
|April 15th, 2026
|Aa Gang Repu 3
|Aha Video
|April 16th, 2026
|Ala Chere Sita Raamuni Chentaku
|Etv Win
|April 16th, 2026
|Beef Season 2
|Netflix
|April 16th, 2026
|Youth
|Netflix
|April 16th, 2026
|Maa Itni Katha
|Etv Win
|April 17th, 2026
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